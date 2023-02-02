Cricket News 2023, Australia vs India Test Series, Usman Khawaja free to travel after visa issues





Through Simon Brunsdon and Brett Graham

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja will fly to India on Thursday after being delayed in getting a visa to enter the country. The veteran southpaw said on Wednesday he was “stranded” and unable to enter India with the rest of the Australian team. An Instagram post on Wednesday featured a meme and the caption “I’m waiting for my visa to India like…” followed by a number of hashtags, including the words “stranded” and “default”. The first group of Australian players flew out of Sydney on Tuesday after attending the Allan Border Medal ceremony the night before. A second flight took off on Wednesday, but Khawaja was not on either one. READ MORE: Aussie Olympian ‘taken way too young’ READ MORE: ‘Popular’ NRL star completes unlikely comeback READ MORE: The Aussie star’s record-breaking transfer in the Premier League Usman Khawaja has visa problems. (Getty) His visa was approved late Wednesday The 36-year-old would not be training on Thursday anyway, so his preparation is not expected to be significantly affected. Australia will play four test matches against India, the first of which will start in Nagpur on February 9. Khawaja has never played a Test in India, but is the form batsman in the Australian line-up, and was awarded the Men’s Test Player of the Year award at the AB Medal night. In 2022, he amassed an incredible 1080 runs at an average of 67.50 in Test cricket. Khawaja also ran into visa problems when he tried to fly to India for the Champions League Twenty20 tournament in 2011. Australian officials at the time suggested the matter had nothing to do with Khawaja’s Pakistani heritage. Khawaja tweeted about that incident in 2011. “The Indian Visa Department needs to sort out their issues. Refuse to let me travel to India as an Australian because I wasn’t born here. Wow,” he said in 2011. Wide World of Sports does not suggest that this new incident has anything to do with Khawaja’s heritage. ﻿For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by click here! Australian cricket’s top earners – Pat Cummins tops the contract list for the third year in a row

