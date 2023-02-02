18-year-old Michelsen upsets sock at Cleveland Challenger | ATP tour





Although his trip to the Cleveland Open involved a night at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Alex Michelsen is making the most of his second ATP Challenger Tour appearance. On Tuesday, the 18-year-old wild card was calm, composed and composed as he beat former world No. 8 Jack Sock 7-6(3), 6-4 at the Challenger 75 event in Cleveland, Ohio. “I felt good the whole race and did everything right,” said Michelsen. “I executed the game plan very well. I knew he would come out shooting. His serve and forehand are of course fantastic, that’s how he got into the Top 10 in the world. But I stuck to the game plan and it worked well. Best win of my life so far.” A native of Southern California, Michelsen is in the last grade of high school and will be graduating from an online school this spring. After triumphing at the ITF M15 in Edmond, Oklahoma a week ago, the youngster began his journey to the Cleveland Open, but it wasn’t without interruption. Michelsen missed his connecting flight in Dallas, forcing him to keep a close eye at the airport. The teen shared that he likes routine and while the trip to Cleveland may have been hampered, he still took the opening round win. “When I go to a tournament and win, I try to eat the same things, use the same hat, the same rackets, the same locker room shower,” Michelsen said. “I’m a little superstitious, but I don’t think it’s an exaggeration. Sometimes when I travel with people they say, ‘Should we eat here again?’” Since winning the 2022 FILA Easter Bowl in singles and doubles (with Sebastian Gorzny), Michelsen has been building on his momentum. In October, the American reached qualification at the Tiburon Challenger and scored his first win in the Challenger main draw against China’s Shang Juncheng.

Alex Michelsen in action at the 2023 Cleveland Challenger. Credit: Ben Peskar The University of Georgia band, who started playing tennis at the age of three, trains with coaches Jay Leavitt and Eric Diaz in Laguna Niguel, California. Michelsen grew up around the sport and to this day he eats, sleeps and breathes tennis. His father, Erik, played at the University of Redlands and now works as a lawyer, while his mother, Sondra, played for San Diego State University and is a retired third grade teacher. The California teen said it’s not unusual for him to spend five hours a day on the court when training at home. With a solid backhand and agile feel around the net, the world number 467 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings hopes to add his name to the next generation of top American players. You May Also Like: Books, Psychologist and Challenger Tour Play a Part in Mmoh’s Top 100 Return “I don’t know when we last had so many Americans in the Top 50 or 100,” Michelsen said. “Ben [Shelton’s] increase was incredible, he went from about 600 to 40 in 13 months. All those guys in the Top 50… I think the next five years are looking good for US tennis. I train with Learner Tien, who was a junior Australian Open finalist. Hopefully we can get a number 1, that would be really great.” After earning his best opening round win at the Cleveland Challenger, tennis fans should remember the name: Alex Michelsen.

