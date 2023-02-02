Usman Khawaja, stranded, India tour, test series, Australia vs India, visa issue, passport, Champions Trophy 2011, born in Pakistan





Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja was stranded when his teammates flew to India without him on Wednesday. The Pakistan-born opener was left behind when the rest of the squad left Sydney due to a problem with his visa. It is believed he has since traveled to Melbourne to collect his passport and proper visa documentation in hopes of leaving on Thursday. Watch BBL12. Every game live and ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Stars arrive for Aussie Cricket Awards | 01:41 The Aussie star took to social media to lament his ordeal of being left behind. I am waiting for my Indian visa like #stranded #dontleaveme #standard #anytimenow he posted. Clearly, Khawaja was the only player in the 17-man squad to be denied a visa after submitting paperwork early last month. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Usman Khawaja’s reaction to his abandonment in Australia. Source: Instagram RELATED IRRELEVANT: Why a bold India series preparation plan was the right decision PEOPLES CHAMP: Gags, sleds, and fancy tributes in Uzzies’ classic speech SPIN CAMP: Aussies bring Indian minefields to the suburbs Newcorp reports that Khawaja’s visa has been delayed by the Indian government, but that Cricket Australia hopes the ordeal is resolved soon. Teammates, including David Warner and Steve Smith, posted photos and video from their business class flight to India on Wednesday, while Khawaja remains in Australia. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> ‘Unconditional’ Khawaja pays tribute to family | 02:45 The first group of Australian staff and players flew out on Tuesday after the Allan Border Medal count. It is not the first time Khawaja, who was awarded the Shane Warne Test Player of the Year at the Australian Cricket Awards on Monday night, has been delayed for cricket-related travel. His passport was withheld ahead of Australia’s 2022 ODI tour of India and was delayed in obtaining his visa for the 2011 Champions Trophy while representing New South Wales. The Indian Visa Department needs to solve their problems. Refuse to let me travel to India as an Australian because I was not born here. Wow, he posted online in 2011. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Hoff realistic about playing in India | 01:02 That matter took just one day to be resolved after the Indian High Commission intervened. Australia will play four Tests against India from February 9 in Nagpur.

