Sports
Dane van Niekerk, Women’s T20 World Cup, South Africa, selection, 2km time trial, broken, cut, dumped due to insufficient fitness, reaction
Warning: May contain offensive language below
Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng says the team’s fitness requirements are non-negotiable after former captain Dane van Niekerk was overlooked for the Women’s T20 World Cup for failing to meet standards.
Before her home tournament, one of the fitness tests requires female cricketers to run two kilometers in 9 minutes and 30 minutes. ESPNCricinfo reported that Van Niekerk missed the target by 18 seconds.
As a result, the 29-year-old was overlooked for the tournament, which begins in Cape Town on February 10, according to chief selector Clinton du Preez.
Watch BBL12. Every game live and ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
Dane was given an extended chance to meet the minimum criteria or the fitness benchmark, he said.
It’s purely based on not meeting the fitness criteria she missed.
During his speech on Wednesday, Moreeng doubled down on the decision that left Van Niekerk heartbroken.
If you look at the minimum standard required for players to be available for selection. At the end of the day, it’s how you balance the team and publish the results you get from fitness, Moreeng told reporters.
The requirement is non-negotiable in the country and every professional cricketer knows it.
That’s why we have bigger teams, so we can make sure we have enough depth in certain positions. Once the final fitness list is given to the coaches and selectors, we look at what we have and how to balance it and then you move on.
Earlier, cricket commentator Charles Dagnall was shocked by the decision to sideline Van Niekerk.
They are half way without Deen Van Niekerk. Why is that? Not only because of her batting, bowling and cricket skills, but also because of her brains, he said.
Looking at the men’s game, I would compare that steel and determination to someone like Eoin Morgan. She knows what she’s doing there. She’s totally against everything. No situation confuses her.
She has an answer to every equation, the players love her, they respect her, and that as a captain is an absolutely incredible facet to have.
She is one of the best thinkers in the world.
She is such a great player for every side she plays for.
Meanwhile, in the wake of the decision, van Niekerk’s wife and teammate Marizanne Kapp was given compassionate leave from Protea’s service.
But Moreeng said Kapp would play in the World Cup, she said she was part of the squad and committed to us.
Named one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year last year, Van Niekerk has long been regarded as one of South Africa’s leading players as a top-class batsman, leg-breaking bowler and respected captain.
She broke an ankle in an accident at home in November 2021 and has not played in international cricket since, although she did play at The Hundred in England last year.
South African cricketer Sisanda Magala has previously criticized the country’s fitness test, which has a 2km score of 8:30 for men, in a social media post.
When do you run two kilometers consistently on a cricket pitch? Not you, he said.
Your maximum sprint is probably when chasing a ball on the boundary.
When they say you can’t play, you’re not just targeting my cricketing skills, but something that’s just part of cricket.
Van Niekerk posted an Instagram photo shortly after the team was announced with the caption Absolutely BROKEN.
Leading all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who is married to Van Niekerk and was selected for the World Cup, retweeted her wife’s post with the caption: One of the best captains in cricket in the world.
She continued in Afrikaans: You will be missed. Kapp added a heart emoji and another denoting a broken heart.
Van Niekerk missed selection for a triangular tournament involving India and the West Indies earlier this month, but she was widely expected to return for the World Cup.
As the tri-series played, Van Niekerk posted a photo of herself hitting the nets in East London, saying it had been a tough few weeks and thanking the people who helped her get back to fitness .
The reactions on social media were mostly supportive of Van Niekerk. Fast bowling great Dale Steyn commented: I missed my 2K time by seconds, must mean I’m s***.
Sune Luus will captain the South African team at the World Cup.
-With AFP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/gone-in-18-seconds-cricket-world-erupts-as-star-dumped-for-missing-2km-time-trial-cut/news-story/be075f299426683d61c7add7176e6b36
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dane van Niekerk, Women’s T20 World Cup, South Africa, selection, 2km time trial, broken, cut, dumped due to insufficient fitness, reaction
- #7 Men’s Tennis Blanks Grace on Home Opener
- Usman Khawaja, stranded, India tour, test series, Australia vs India, visa issue, passport, Champions Trophy 2011, born in Pakistan
- Tom Brady has announced that he will retire “forever”.
- Global earthquake report for Wednesday, February 1, 2023
- 18-year-old Michelsen upsets sock at Cleveland Challenger | ATP tour
- Cricket News 2023, Australia vs India Test Series, Usman Khawaja free to travel after visa issues
- Andrews government furious with top lords Tennis Australia
- India delays visa for Pakistan-born Australian cricketer Khawaja | Cricket news
- Netanyahu advocates “targeted action against terrorists”.
- Labrunie named Big West Men’s Tennis Player of the Week
- I wanted to give up: Shaheen makes stunning revelations about quitting cricket | Cricket