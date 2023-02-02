Dane van Niekerk, Women’s T20 World Cup, South Africa, selection, 2km time trial, broken, cut, dumped due to insufficient fitness, reaction

Warning: May contain offensive language below

Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng says the team’s fitness requirements are non-negotiable after former captain Dane van Niekerk was overlooked for the Women’s T20 World Cup for failing to meet standards.

Before her home tournament, one of the fitness tests requires female cricketers to run two kilometers in 9 minutes and 30 minutes. ESPNCricinfo reported that Van Niekerk missed the target by 18 seconds.

As a result, the 29-year-old was overlooked for the tournament, which begins in Cape Town on February 10, according to chief selector Clinton du Preez.

Dane was given an extended chance to meet the minimum criteria or the fitness benchmark, he said.

It’s purely based on not meeting the fitness criteria she missed.

During his speech on Wednesday, Moreeng doubled down on the decision that left Van Niekerk heartbroken.

If you look at the minimum standard required for players to be available for selection. At the end of the day, it’s how you balance the team and publish the results you get from fitness, Moreeng told reporters.

The requirement is non-negotiable in the country and every professional cricketer knows it.

That’s why we have bigger teams, so we can make sure we have enough depth in certain positions. Once the final fitness list is given to the coaches and selectors, we look at what we have and how to balance it and then you move on.

Earlier, cricket commentator Charles Dagnall was shocked by the decision to sideline Van Niekerk.

They are half way without Deen Van Niekerk. Why is that? Not only because of her batting, bowling and cricket skills, but also because of her brains, he said.

Looking at the men’s game, I would compare that steel and determination to someone like Eoin Morgan. She knows what she’s doing there. She’s totally against everything. No situation confuses her.

She has an answer to every equation, the players love her, they respect her, and that as a captain is an absolutely incredible facet to have.

She is one of the best thinkers in the world.

She is such a great player for every side she plays for.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the decision, van Niekerk’s wife and teammate Marizanne Kapp was given compassionate leave from Protea’s service.

But Moreeng said Kapp would play in the World Cup, she said she was part of the squad and committed to us.

Named one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year last year, Van Niekerk has long been regarded as one of South Africa’s leading players as a top-class batsman, leg-breaking bowler and respected captain.

She broke an ankle in an accident at home in November 2021 and has not played in international cricket since, although she did play at The Hundred in England last year.

South African cricketer Sisanda Magala has previously criticized the country’s fitness test, which has a 2km score of 8:30 for men, in a social media post.

When do you run two kilometers consistently on a cricket pitch? Not you, he said.

Your maximum sprint is probably when chasing a ball on the boundary.

When they say you can’t play, you’re not just targeting my cricketing skills, but something that’s just part of cricket.

Van Niekerk posted an Instagram photo shortly after the team was announced with the caption Absolutely BROKEN.

Leading all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who is married to Van Niekerk and was selected for the World Cup, retweeted her wife’s post with the caption: One of the best captains in cricket in the world.

She continued in Afrikaans: You will be missed. Kapp added a heart emoji and another denoting a broken heart.

Van Niekerk missed selection for a triangular tournament involving India and the West Indies earlier this month, but she was widely expected to return for the World Cup.

As the tri-series played, Van Niekerk posted a photo of herself hitting the nets in East London, saying it had been a tough few weeks and thanking the people who helped her get back to fitness .

The reactions on social media were mostly supportive of Van Niekerk. Fast bowling great Dale Steyn commented: I missed my 2K time by seconds, must mean I’m s***.

Sune Luus will captain the South African team at the World Cup.

-With AFP