Elina Svitolina: Ukrainian tennis star repeats calls to ban Russia and Belarus from Olympic Games









CNN

—

Ukrainian tennis star and Olympic bronze medalist Elina Svitolina reiterated calls for Russia to be banned from the Olympics in a statement released on social media on Wednesday. The Olympic Games are athletes’ greatest dream and ultimate privilege. They are the largest platform for inclusion and diversity in sport and attract the attention of the world, former world number 3 Svitolina said. With this in mind, we must insist on banning Russian and Belarusian athletes, send a strong signal worldwide that we are united in the sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus and that there are consequences for the heinous acts of their governments; their lives cannot continue as normal and the world, neither the Russian nor the Belarusian people can be ignorant of the atrocities they are committing in Ukraine. Russian and Belarusian athletes are currently banned from competition by many sports federations based on a previous recommendation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). But last week, the IOC said Russian and Belarusian athletes would be allowed to compete as neutral athletes, a move that could pave the way for participation in Olympic qualifiers and eventually the 2024 Games in Paris. However, on Tuesday, the IOC said in a tweet: The sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian states and governments are non-negotiable. They have been unanimously confirmed by the recent Olympic Summit on December 9, 2022. Those sanctions include not inviting government officials from Russia or Belarus to international sporting events and not hosting sporting events in either country. The statement made no mention of the controversial issue of neutral athletes and CNN has reached out to the IOC to clarify. Svitolina’s comments come two days after Wladimir Klitschko, the former boxing champion and brother of Kiev mayor Vitali, urged IOC President Thomas Bach not to betray the Olympic spirit and become complicit in this horrible war by Russian athletes. to let fight. You propose to re-authorize Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the Paris Games. I tell you, the Russians are Olympic champions in crimes against civilians, Klitschko said in a video posted on Twitter on Monday. They have the gold medal in deportation of children and rape of women. You cannot put your Olympic emblem on these crimes because you are complicit in this horrible war. According to Reuters, the organizers of Paris 2024 insisted on Wednesday that they would abide by the International Olympic Committee’s decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Games after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the governing body urged them to be banned from the sports extravaganza. CNN has reached out to the organizers of Paris 2024 for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/01/tennis/elina-svitolina-olympics-tennis-russia-ukraine-tennis-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos