Why Akram will never coach Pakistan's cricket team
Wasim Akram said he didn't want the added baggage of stress that comes with coaching the Pakistan team.
Fast bowling legend Wasim Akram said he never considered coaching the Pakistan cricket team due to the criticism, abuse and hatred directed at coaches and captains in the country.
“I can accept criticism if the team is not doing well. But in Pakistani cricket it is unacceptable how the captain and coaches are not only criticized but insulted by everyone,” Akram said in an interview.
“The abuse and sometimes the hatred that the captain and the coach have to put up with, I don’t think I can cope with it. I don’t have that tolerance level, especially when it comes to using social media. People I think are only but sitting on Twitter day and night sending negative comments.”
Akram added that he didn’t want the added baggage of stress that comes with coaching the Pakistan team.
“League cricket is different, the pressure and level of expectation are different, that’s why I’m involved with the Karachi Kings side in the PSL.”
The fast bowling great said that as coach of the Karachi side, some players routinely approach him and discuss cricket and he is always there to help and guide them.
“I am always ready to be of service to Pakistani cricket, but not at the expense of unnecessary criticism and insults from anyone.”
Akram also advised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to remove Babar Azam as captain in any form of the game.
“I think it will be a mistake. Because even if you change him as captain in any form, it will not make any difference. What are the options. (It is) best if he is supported by all of us, including the board.” “He’s young and he’ll get better as a captain. I think no one is born a natural captain and leader, these things come with time and experience.”
Akram added that he had always supported Babar as captain because he had a lot of cricket ahead of him and also because he was an automatic selection in the team.
“As a nation, I think we should be positive for once and support Babar. Let’s do it and see what happens. I am confident he will be a good captain.”
Akram said he was ashamed of the way pressure had built up around Babar in recent days.
“People in other countries are laughing at our cricket culture. We need to become more positive. Winning and losing are part of the game.”
He pointed out that Babar had led the team to the T20 Asia Cup final and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, which is a great achievement for any captain.
Akram also refused to dwell on Ramiz Raja’s achievements when he was PCB chairman.
“I don’t want to talk about him. There is a misconception that only a former cricketer should lead the board… I don’t believe in that as this is a job that requires a lot of administrative skills and the ability to communicate well with other boards etc,” he said.
