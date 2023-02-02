Cowgirl tennis set for some top 25 road tests





Match Notes (PDF) The base The Oklahoma State women’s tennis team (2-1 overall; 0-0 Big 12) is ready for a doubleheader starting with a game against Ohio State (3-0 overall; 0-0 Big 10) followed by Michigan (3-0 overall ;0-0 Big 10). The Cowgirls and the Buckeyes come out on February 2 at 5 p.m. (CST) in Columbus, Ohio. Two days later, OSU takes on Michigan on February 4 at 11 a.m. (CST) in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Follow the action Thursday’s game against Ohio State can be viewed at this link: Live Score & Video – Ohio State Womens Tennis (ohiostatebuckeyes.com), with live stats accessible through ohiostatebuckeyes. statbroadcast.com. Saturday’s game against Michigan can be viewed at this link: Live Score & Video – Michigan Women’s Tennis (mgoblue.com), with live stats accessible through mgoblue. statbroadcast.com. On the ranking Oklahoma State is ranked #19 in this week’s 2022-23 ITA Tennis Division I national women’s tennis rankings. The Cowgirls ranked three student-athletes in the individual rankings, with sophomores Sofia Rojas achieving the highest singles ranking of any Cowgirl as she landed at No. 72, while Alan Wolfberg and Raquel Gonzalez follow at No. 108 and No. 121 respectively. Series history Ohio State has a 3-1 all-time record against Oklahoma State. The last game against the Buckeyes was last year at the 2022 ITA Kickoff Weekend, where Ohio State won 4-1. Oklahoma State is tied at 1-1 all-time with Michigan. The Cowgirls take on the Wolverines for the second time in a week, as the Cowgirls were defeated 4-2 in the 2023 ITA Kickoff Weekend last Sunday. State of Oklahoma from a distance The Cowgirls opened the spring double season with a 6-1 victory over Tulsa. OSU hosted the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Stillwater, where the Cowgirls could show off their draft. OSU went 1-1 and ended the weekend with a 4-0 shutout of Oregon. OSU then dropped a hard-fought game against 16th-ranked Michigan, 4–2, in the championship round. This season, the Cowgirls return Ayumi Miyamoto , Sofia Rojas , Alan Wolfberg and Martina Zerulo from last year’s team. OSU signed Raquel Gonzalez , Amber Hochstatter , Kristina Novak and Lucy Peyer . The veterans and Cowgirl newcomers played a big part in the team’s early success. OSU this fall set the tone for high expectations during the spring season among the four returners and four signatories. OSU has six ITA preseason top 25 opponents on this year’s schedule. Stripes and trends OSU is 1-3 against Ohio State, with the Cowgirls’ last win coming in 2016.

The Cowgirls are 1-1 with Michigan, with the last OSU win coming in 1984

OSU is undefeated on the road in 2022-23.

OSU is in the top 20 for the fourth consecutive ITA poll. Two wins in the state of Oklahoma would… Improve OSU’s record to 2-3 against Ohio State.

Improve OSU’s record to 2-1 against Michigan.

Improve the Cowgirls’ road record in 2022-23 to 3-0.

Coaching Chris Young his 227th and 228th overall wins.

Make OSU 4-1 for the first time since 2021.

