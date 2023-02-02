Sports
How dollars and data are now making cricket much less of a community activity
Cricket is famously revered in India. Sometimes called a religion due to its huge popularity, for many years when the national team played, people in villages across the country crowded around televisions to watch. When TV was not available, people would carry transistor radios to listen to the commentary. During test matches, the performance of certain players dominated street conversations. Cricket brought people together.
However, in recent years, the way people interact with cricket has changed. Fans often have a smartphone that allows them to watch cricket matches from anywhere. It’s less of a communal activity now. It is only during World Cups or for matches between India and Pakistan that people often gather to watch cricket.
And nowadays there is so much cricket. Tests, one day matches, T20 the calendar is full of matches. England player Ben Stokes blamed his early retirement from one-day matches in July 2022 on too much cricket.
Former West Indies fast bowler turned commentator Michael Holding stepped out of the game after more than 50 years, saying he would not miss it. This game is not the game I started playing and the game I knew. It’s different, he said.
The large-scale communication that has come with new technologies has opened up more opportunities to commercialize the interaction between cricket and spectators. With the number of people engaged in the game reaching new heights, cricket matches have become an important advertising channel.
Until 1992, the Indian public broadcaster Doordarshan charged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) a substantial amount to broadcast matches on Indian soil. Thirty years later, Disney Star paid $3 billion to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the rights to broadcast matches in India from 2024-2027. The Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcasting rights for the period between 2023 and 2027 were sold for more than $6 billion.
The IPL has paved the way for a new style of cricket, where money is the driving force, replacing traditional regional or national allegiances. Players from around the world are auctioned off to the highest bidder to form teams. Loyalty lasts as long as the contract stipulates. The process repeats every season. The IPL has become so successful since its launch in 2008 that it spawned three copycat competitions in the UAE, USA and South Africa in 2023 alone.
The rapid proliferation of online fantasy sports platforms centered around cricket has also opened up new opportunities to monetize the interaction between the game and its spectators. Online fantasy sports have flourished thanks to the proliferation of smartphones, real-time global communication and easy access to digital banking. The industry is worth billions of dollars.
While not the same as online betting, which is illegal in India, these platforms give fans a direct monetary interest in the sport they follow. What happens on the field can affect a person’s wallet. Team two to maza hai (You will enjoy the game only if you have created your team on the fantasy platform) is the slogan of one of the major online fantasy platform in India. Fantasy platforms claim to increase fan engagement in sports.
But researchers also argue that fantasy platforms can distract spectators from fully embracing aspects of the game that make sport important to people, such as the joy of cheering on a team working together, rather than dissecting the quality of individual players.
If you measured the success of cricket by the number of people participating or the amount of money exchanged, the game seems to reach new heights of success every day. But something of the essence of the game seems to be lost in the process. Michael Holding said in the same interview where he complained that the game was different too: What [the ICC] trying to do is manage the money the game can make, not the game, and that’s very disappointing.
Technology has brought great changes to the sport, but it also brings challenges: a packed schedule, rule changes to make the game more attractive, players’ mental health and the risk of burnout. To keep these issues from getting out of hand, cricket guards can explore positions that don’t measure the game’s success just by its reach or the amount of money it can generate.
Rushikesh Gawade is a PhD researcher in sociology at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in Mumbai. He has been following the game of cricket since childhood.
This article was originally published under Creative Commons by 360info.
