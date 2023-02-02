Serena Williams opens up about life after tennis: “I don’t feel like I left anything behind”

Many have wondered what Serena Williams’ post-tennis life would be like. Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in a career spanning nearly three decades.

Last year, Williams played in the US Open, which many thought was her last match after she wrote an essay for Vogue magazine where she suggested she was evolve away from tennis.

It didn’t end the way Williams had hoped. She lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

The morning after her loss, she awoke unsatisfied. Of course, the competitor, Williams, told “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King that she wanted to win and keep going. But Williams also acknowledged that she gave it her all, even when it came up short.

Serena Williams, of the United States, turns to wave to fans after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, in the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, September 2, 2022, in New York. John Minchillo/AP



“I’ve never felt like, I don’t feel like I left anything behind. But I just felt like, ‘What could I have done better that day,'” Williams said.

It was her lifelong dedication to the game that made Williams feel like now was the right time to step away from tennis and devote her time and energy to her most important role: motherhood.

Williams is married to Reddit and venture capital firm, 776, founder Alexis Ohanian. Together, the two have a 5-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, who Williams says would love to be a big sister.

“The other day she said: ‘Everyone has a brother or a sister except me.’ And I’m like, ‘Olympia, I’m working on it. Mom’s been working tennis a little too long, so it’s taking a little longer than expected,'” Williams recalled.

Fans have been able to see what Williams’ life as a mother looks like on her social media pages, where she regularly posts videos of her life on her family’s farm in South Florida, where they grow fruits and vegetables and raise chickens.

There is also a tennis court on the farm, where Williams says she can look and feel relieved.

Serena Williams of USA holds her daughter Alexis Olympia with the trophy after the women’s final between Serena Williams and Jessica Pegula of USA on day seven of the 2020 Women’s ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Center on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand . Getty



“I feel like I’m so lucky I don’t have to train for two hours today,” she said.

When she’s not on the tennis court and away from home with her family, she works at Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on funding founders from diverse backgrounds.

“We need people like me. We need women who write the checks, because I’m a really big believer in ‘like attracts like,'” Williams said.

Investing is something she and Ohanian have in common. The couple met in 2015 and got married two years later.

Ohanian refers to Williams as his “ride or die” and said that when he met Williams, he knew he had met his perfect match.

“I knew I had met someone who would always believe me explicitly, sometimes or implicitly, challenging me to get better,” he said.

For Williams, their marriage works because Ohanian is able to handle her self-described “relaxed but intense” personality.

Williams also takes the time to work on side projects she believes in. Next week, she’ll appear on a Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl commercial, jokingly swapping tennis for golf.

The commercial features other female athletes, which Williams says attracted her to film the ad.

Williams broke barriers in the tennis world when she was just 14 years old alongside her sister Venus. Their story was featured in the 2021 film ‘King Richard’.



Will Smith won his first Oscar last year for playing Serena’s father, Richard Williams, but the moment came after he punched host Chris Rock in the face.

Williams said she was able to see past that moment because she understands what it’s like to be human and make mistakes.

“We’re all imperfect and we’re all human, and let’s just be nice to each other. And I think that’s what’s often forgotten,” she said.

Largely prized for her superhuman talent on the tennis court, Williams has a hard time doing what most people can easily do after a long day of work: relax.

But she said she makes sure to make time for it even as she enters this new evolutionary period in her life.

“I’ve literally given my whole life to tennis. And it’s time for me to give my life to something else,” she said.