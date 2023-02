Khelo India: Maharashtra girls & Uttar Pradesh boys steal the show in table tennis | Bhopal News

In Abhay Prashal in Indore, where the TT competition is held, there were two golds in the Boys and Girls’ Doubles, respectively. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh split it between them with the former winning the girls’ doubles and the latter the boys’ doubles title.

Girls’ doubles final was an all-Maharashtra affair with Pritha Vartikar and Jennifer Varghese getting the upper hand Risha Mirchandani and Taneesh Kotecha 3-0 (13-11, 11-9, 11-7) in a game that was closer than the score suggests.

The boys’ doubles final went to four matches, but Divyansh Srivastava and Sarth Mishra finally sealed the deal for Uttar Pradesh by beating Sujal Banik and Bodhisatwa Chaudhary of West Bengal 3-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8). The bronze went to Karnataka and Maharashtra in the Girls and Boys categories respectively.

In Bhopal’s SAI Indoor Hall, the lineups for the volleyball semi-finals were strengthened. Haryana joined Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal in the girls’ semifinals scheduled for Thursday, day four. Haryana also made it to the boys’ semi-finals where they will face the powerhouses Tamil Nadu, while Gujarat and UP face each other in the boys’ second semi-finals. Kerala’s win against UP enabled the Haryana girls to advance as they defeated Gujarat 3-0 in the final group match. Likewise in the Boys section, Haryana’s win against Rajasthan clinched the last of the semi-finals.

The lineups for the girls’ and boys’ singles semi-finals were also set up at the MP Badminton Academy in Gwalior. Among the highlights of the day was 14 year old Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye sensational comeback 17-21, 21-19, 21-13 win against second seed Neysa Cariappa of Karnataka. The youngest badminton player of the Games will thus advance to her first semi-finals in Khelo India.

In addition to water sports, a number of other sports also experienced their first competitive day of action. Archery qualifications started in Jabalpur while Ujjain saw mesmerizing

The ever-popular football also started, with the boys playing in Indore and the girls playing in Balaghat. Shooting also took off at the impressive MP Academy shooting range on the outskirts of Bhopal. Besides, the Kho Kho action group competition also went on at Jabalpur’s Ranital Sports complex.

Day four action, in addition to the above, two more sports will be added to the roster with two more locations in view. The track cycling events start in Delhi, while the traditional martial arts form of Gatka starts in Mandla. BHOPAL: On Wednesday, the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 Madhya Pradesh (KIYG 2022 MP) witnessed some exciting performances including table tennis competition in Indore, volleyball semi-finals in Bhopal and badminton competition in Gwalior.In Abhay Prashal in Indore, where the TT competition is held, there were two golds in the Boys and Girls’ Doubles, respectively. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh split it between them with the former winning the girls’ doubles and the latter the boys’ doubles title.Girls’ doubles final was an all-Maharashtra affair with Pritha Vartikar and Jennifer Varghese getting the upper hand Risha Mirchandani and Taneesh Kotecha 3-0 (13-11, 11-9, 11-7) in a game that was closer than the score suggests.The boys’ doubles final went to four matches, but Divyansh Srivastava and Sarth Mishra finally sealed the deal for Uttar Pradesh by beating Sujal Banik and Bodhisatwa Chaudhary of West Bengal 3-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8). The bronze went to Karnataka and Maharashtra in the Girls and Boys categories respectively.In Bhopal’s SAI Indoor Hall, the lineups for the volleyball semi-finals were strengthened. Haryana joined Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal in the girls’ semifinals scheduled for Thursday, day four. Haryana also made it to the boys’ semi-finals where they will face the powerhouses Tamil Nadu, while Gujarat and UP face each other in the boys’ second semi-finals. Kerala’s win against UP enabled the Haryana girls to advance as they defeated Gujarat 3-0 in the final group match. Likewise in the Boys section, Haryana’s win against Rajasthan clinched the last of the semi-finals.The lineups for the girls’ and boys’ singles semi-finals were also set up at the MP Badminton Academy in Gwalior. Among the highlights of the day was 14 year old Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye sensational comeback 17-21, 21-19, 21-13 win against second seed Neysa Cariappa of Karnataka. The youngest badminton player of the Games will thus advance to her first semi-finals in Khelo India.In addition to water sports, a number of other sports also experienced their first competitive day of action. Archery qualifications started in Jabalpur while Ujjain saw mesmerizing yogasana performances with gymnastic procedures also starting at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE).The ever-popular football also started, with the boys playing in Indore and the girls playing in Balaghat. Shooting also took off at the impressive MP Academy shooting range on the outskirts of Bhopal. Besides, the Kho Kho action group competition also went on at Jabalpur’s Ranital Sports complex.Day four action, in addition to the above, two more sports will be added to the roster with two more locations in view. The track cycling events start in Delhi, while the traditional martial arts form of Gatka starts in Mandla.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bhopal/khelo-india-maharashtra-girls-uttar-pradesh-boys-steal-the-show-in-table-tennis/articleshow/97543754.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos