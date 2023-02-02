National School Games: New competition format to give student-athletes more playing time

SINGAPORE Some upper and lower secondary students will be given more opportunities to compete in the National School Games (NSG) from 2023 as the traditional three-sport zonal and national competitions will be replaced by a new format, it announced the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday.

A classification and competition system will be used instead for water polo (C Division), table tennis and tennis (both Senior Division) in 2023. It will be implemented in 2024 in the C Division for table tennis and tennis, and more sports will follow .

In a departure from the usual geographic-based zonal competitions, student-athletes in these sports will first compete against schools across Singapore in a ranking round, with their placement determined by the results of the previous NSG.

They then compete in a round-robin competition in another round of competition against schools of similar ability, with those in the top division vying for the division championship titles.

The MOE said in a press statement that the revised format will allow most student-athletes to play more games, compared to the traditional format where half play three to five games at the zonal level.

These changes are intended to increase the participation of more student-athletes and promote a more enjoyable competition experience in the NSG, the ministry added.

The format will also resume for the B and C Division football tournaments, which first introduced the system in 2019.

Ngee Ann Primary student Elias Theodore Siirtola, 11, welcomed the change, saying the increase in tennis matches will help him learn more.

He said: More players will compete against me and I can learn to control my nerves better. I really want to increase my mental strength and not get frustrated when I lose a point.

Era Sidhu, head of the physical education and co-curricular activities department at Paya Lebar Methodist Girls School, the organizer for table tennis, noted that students can become demoralized if they continue to compete against strong opponents.

She added: It’s more difficult to manage in terms of logistics, such as location and manpower, but it’s for the public good and the students will be able to get exposure to more games.

Hopefully, outside venues like the OCBC Arena can be used or national sports associations can work with us to manage the competition.

The NSG was officially opened Thursday at OCBC Arena by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing and will resume with more than 60,000 student-athletes competing in 29 sports, including the return of 15-a-side rugby and national competitions for applicable sports.

The Games will return in full force after being hit by the pandemic in recent years, with the competition being canceled for the first time in 2020 before resuming with fewer sports and format changes.

Only volleyball was contested at the national level last year, the others were contested only at the zonal level, and in 2023 student-athletes will compete in the national competitions in basketball, badminton, netball and table tennis.

West Spring Secondary netball player Sophia Villanueva said: We can see how other schools play in the other zones and it’s more challenging to compete at that level, so it’s more exciting.

St Andrews secondary rugby captain Jared Seow is hoping to improve on his fourth-place finish in the 2022 seven-a-side rugby league.

The Secondary 4 pupil takes aim at the B Division trophy and says: ‘I’m really happy because with 15s more people can play and we can learn more because we have to work in a bigger team and with less space.

We worked more on the technical side of the game because there are a lot more set-plays that we have to follow for 15 seconds instead of 7 seconds.

In his speech, Mr. Chan said: What has helped us emerge stronger from the pandemic are values ​​like resilience and teamwork. As we celebrate sport today, it is a fitting reminder that sport provides a natural and authentic context for developing the same values.

We are inspired by the journeys and struggles others overcome, which in turn spur us to embrace the same spirit.

He also announced that the athletics finals will return to the National Stadium after four years, with the Singapore Sports Hub, which was taken over by the government in 2022, hosting more semi-finals and finals from other NSG sports.

Mr Chan took the opportunity to commend the New Town Primary and River Valley Primary senior netball teams for their performance over the past season. Both schools lacked enough players and formed a combined team for the South Zone competition, where they finished third.

Similarly, a combined water polo team will also participate in the NSG 2023 under the MOE and Sport Singapores Strategic Partnership Co-Curricular Activity (SP-CCA) program. Started in 2019, it allows students to participate in a CCA not offered by their schools.

With plans to include more combined teams, Mr Chan expects a more vibrant and exciting NSG experience.