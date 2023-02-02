Serena Williams wants to ‘give something life’ away from tennis | Entertainment





Serena Williams is ready to “give [her] life” to something away from tennis. The 41-year-old sports legend played her last match at the US Open last September and while she has previously stated she is “not retired” and said her chances of returning to the game are “very high”, she now admits admit that this is not the case. currently on the agenda. Asked if she will return to tennis, she told Gayle King on ‘CBS Mornings’: “It’s hard to say. I’d say no. For now, no. “I’ve literally given my whole life to tennis and it’s time for me to dedicate my life to something else. “My dad said, ‘Serena, you have two more Grand Slams to play,’ and I said, ‘Dad, stop.’ “ The 23-time Grand Slam winner admitted she is “so happy” that she no longer has to train for hours every day. She said, “I feel relief when I look at the track. I’m so glad I don’t have to train two hours a day.” But Serena admitted that she finds it harder to make up her mind when she sees “old photos”. She added: “[I think] “Oh, I miss that.” “ And while she enjoys not working out, Serena doesn’t know what to do with her free time. She admitted, “It’s so hard for me to relax. I don’t know how to relax. I have to plan it into my schedule.” Serena’s five-year-old daughter, Olympia, has made it clear she wants her mom and dad, Alexis Ohanian, to have another baby and now that she’s not playing tennis, the athlete has reassured the youngster that they’re “working on it”. Serena also channels her energy and focus into her venture capital firm Serena Ventures, and in the absence of court victory, “winning is simply picking the best deals to invest in.” The company focuses on financing companies from diverse backgrounds. She said, “We need people like me, we need women who write the checks, because I’m a really big believer in ‘like attracts’.”

