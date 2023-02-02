Hathaway Park Avenue 7-ft Pool Table Tennis Combo with Dining Tray, Two Storage Benches with Accessories – Ideal for Family Playrooms and Basements – Black with Red Felt (2023)







(as of 02 February 2023 08:37:00 UTC Details) The Park Avenue 7-ft pool table impresses with quiet power and simple styling, but don’t let the compact design or clean lines of this handsome table fool you. Within seconds, this table can easily be converted from a dining or craft table to a full-fledged competition table tennis or pool table. This table is made of sturdy, certified, 3/4-inch MDF covered with a durable, black melamine, has 1/2-inch round inlaid visors, tournament-tested, True Roll bumpers, high-quality nylon/wool blend cloth, and chrome plating cut corner. The Park Avenue is guaranteed to provide hours of family fun and excitement. Matching benches with built-in padded storage and soft faux leather seat cushions complete the set. Dual hydraulic EZ lifters provide effortless opening and closing of the bench seat. Keep your gaming accessories close to the table and organized while sitting comfortably. A perfect solution for family gatherings, parties or conference gatherings! 180 Day Limited Warranty.

TRIPLE FUN The Park Avenue combines classic pool and fast-paced table tennis with a functional dining table top. Two upholstered benches with built-in storage complete the handsome, space-saving look.

PERFECT FOR FAMILIES This multi-game table is the ideal size for children. Adults will enjoy the simple functionality and quality construction. And with a simple, removable tabletop, switching from fun to functional is a breeze.

QUALITY CONSTRUCTION Sturdy, engineered wood and post-style legs keep Park Avenue stable and secure. Premium, blended felt and True Roll, K818 bumper pads provide smooth, professional play. And the durable, black melamine protects your table from dents and scratches.

DIMENSIONS Table dimensions: 84″ L x 47″ W x 32″ H, pool table playing area: 74.75″ L x 36.75″ W.

MONEY BACK GUARANTEE Your table comes with a 180-day manufacturer’s warranty. We promise it will arrive undamaged with all necessary parts and accessories. Otherwise, we will send you free replacement parts or a brand new table.

