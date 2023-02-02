Captains announced for UnLtd: Big Clash cricket tournament





UnLtd Big Clash – Women’s Agency Team 2022. Image provided by UnLtd. The advertising industry cricket stars in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Auckland take to the nets to prepare for the annual Big Clash cricket tournament. The event, sponsored by JCDecaux, ACM, MiQ and Seven West Media, raises money for UnLtd to support young people at risk. Now taking place in Sydney for the ninth time, the event will once again see participants teaming up and going head-to-head on the cricket pitch to see who will become the cricket champions of the industry: media owners, creatives, tech or media agencies. The team captains for the Sydney game were announced this week with Kathryn Furnari of PHD as the captain of Women’s Media Agency Team, Fiona Roberts of MiQ for Tech Team, Nicole Bence of SWM for Media Owners Team and Penny Kaleta for Creative Team. For the men’s games, Matthew Coote of Snapchat will lead the Tech Team, Ricky Chanana of JustEggs the Creative Team, Alex Williams of PHD the Agency Team and Oliver Hing of Seven the Media Owners Team. UnLtd CEO Chris Freel said: The Big Clash is the perfect way to get the industry together to start the year off right. This year will also be an extra special year as we will raise over $1 million for at-risk youth since the event started eight years ago. We look forward to seeing everyone come out to bat, bowl, cheer and get together to have fun, reconnect and raise money for a good cause. We are also very excited to launch the event in New Zealand and kick-start our calendar of events there. In Melbourne, Jin Subasinghe of Paramount will lead the Womens Media Owner Team, Rachael Conway of Initiative the Womens Agency Team, James Betlehem of Finecast the Mens Agency Team, George Hurley-Wellington of Seven the Mens Media Owners Team, Karan Kent of PlaygroundXYZ the Tech Team and Dean Codrington of Bravada Films the Creative Team. UnLtd Commercial Director Tiffany Damm said: Big Clash is a great day out to engage with the industry, watch some highly competitive cricket whilst supporting young people at risk. We encourage everyone across the industry to join us in cheering their team to victory. We hope to see you in Sydney on the 9e February and in Melbourne on 16e February! Please contact [email protected] for more information. Do you have something to say about this? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Or if you have a news item or tip, please message us at [email protected] Sign up for the AdNews newsletter, like us on Facebook or follow us Twitter for breaking stories and campaigns throughout the day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adnews.com.au/news/captains-announced-for-unltd-big-clash-cricket-tournament The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos