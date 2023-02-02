Marcus Rogers, Housatonic hockey player, remembered by coach





If Marcus Rogers wasn’t at hockey practice, Housatonic co-op coach Dean Diamond knew from experience, Rogers would let him know ahead of time. There were no texts or emails on Tuesday night.

Diamond said Roger’s grandfather took him to the practice on Tuesday when their car was hit by another vehicle. Rogers died at the scene and his grandfather died on the way to the hospital.

Diamond tweeted the news — RIP #20, Rogers issue — early Wednesday afternoon, thinking the news would soon sweep the state.

The team was together for about three hours on Wednesday night. It was good for them to be together, Diamond said. The kids want to play this weekend, he added; the team has scheduled a game against Tri-Town at South Kent School on Saturday. I don’t know how we’re going to do that. Hosted by Housatonic Regional, the co-op also includes students from Northwestern Regional, Wamogo, Torrington, and Wolcott Tech, where Rogers, a junior forward on the team, was a student. Diamond said Rogers was studying to be an electrician, but recently told one of the team coaches he was thinking about going to college to study finance, perhaps one day taking over the family construction business. He was a great kid, just like they are all great kids, Diamond said. They are nice. It’s goofballs in the locker room. They’re just there for the love of the game. It’s just a tragedy. Condolences from across the state gathered on Diamond’s own tweet and one from the team’s Twitter account. Sticks out for number 20, someone said, with a picture of a hockey stick on the porch. That relatively new hockey tradition arose from a fatal crash in 2018 in which the bus of the Humboldt Broncos, a junior hockey team in Saskatchewan, was hit by a truck. Of those on the bus, 16 died. Rogers, his coach said, had missed a few practices this season for family birthdays, including a party for his young sister. Diamond said he told Rogers he’d better not miss any more skates. Well, said Diamond, I’m so glad he missed those practices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctinsider.com/gametimect/boys-hockey/article/rogers-housatonic-hockey-crash-17758308.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos