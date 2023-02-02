Flag football used to be a sport for young and old. And nothing in between.

By the end of the decade, if the NFL has its way, it could at the Olympic Games.

It is already in the World Games, a kind of breeding ground for Olympic sports. Tackle football has had a number of world championships, including women’s championships, in which the American women hold the crown afterwards beating upstart Team GB in 2022, but the need for several days of recovery between matches does not lend itself to a short tournament. And a match between NFL stars and the rest of the world would see the Dream Teams romp through the 1992 Olympic men’s basketball tournament like a series of taut thrillers.

Next up: the Pro Bowl, where the NFL has given in to the reality that no one is really interested in hitting each other after they’re eliminated from the playoffs. Instead of a slack tackle football game, fans will see the league’s top players wearing detachable flags instead of pads.

Offering a laid-back game for exhausted, sore pro players is an incentive for the NFL’s new all-star event. The other desired outcome is presenting a game that the NFL hopes will see American football grow as concerns about concussions make parents wary of putting their kids in protectors and helmets. Among children aged six to 12, participation in tackle football shrank by 29% between 2016 and 2021, according to Project Plays datawhile flag football rose 15% despite the chilling effect of the pandemic on sport.

For most of its history, the flag game has been a way of introducing kids to the roster, preparing players for the eventual transition to tackling football under the Friday night lights of high school fields. For adults it’s a way to keep playing, unlike basketball, soccer, and softball, tackle soccer doesn’t lend itself to recreational play due to the equipment (and medical) costs.

These days, the game isn’t just for elementary school kids or college clubs taking on intramural fields. It is for high school students, especially girls, as schools continue to work to comply Title IX by providing more choices to female athletes. In secondary schoolsthe numbers are rising rapidly — 341 boys and 6,235 girls in 2009-2010, to 685 boys and 15,716 girls in 2021-22.

Not that it’s always the same game. The World Games Rules differ greatly from that of Tirzahan association for intramural sports in college, or high school rules like the one in Georgia. The NFL’s youth programThe rules are similar to what we see in the Pro Bowl.

Field sizes between the two end zones can be 50 yards (World Games, NFL) or 80 yards (NIRSA, Georgia high schools). Field goals do not exist, but punters can be present on larger fields.

NIRSA and Georgia high schools allow players to screen defenders, not like full-contact combat blocking in tackle football, but closer to picks in basketball. The NFL’s youth program is more explicitly non-contact, no blocking, no screening, no fumbles, meaning the quarterbacks’ only defense against an approaching rusher is a seven-yard buffer zone before the ball is snapped.

The World Games and NFL youth programs have similar rules, but differ in two key areas. The World Games have five players per team; NFL youth programs are usually 7v7, which will be fine in the Pro Bowl. (Good luck opening up, NFL receivers.) NFL youth programs curiously don’t allow lateral or back passes, a staple of American men’s offense at the World Games.

Different rules (and different skills) lead to vastly different games. A recent state final in Georgia was a tough defensive battle in which neither team scored until the third overtime.

In the World Games, the American men won with creative, impromptu play featuring quarterback Darrell Housh Doucette who occasionally runs and occasionally throws back to Ladderick Pablo Smith, who can also pass. Men’s finalist Italy has a more prosaic precision-passing game, in which quarterback Luke Zahradka checks a playbook, tucks the book into his shorts, takes the snap, plants his feet, and waits for an open horn.

The Pro Bowl will certainly be the most colorful, taking place on a extravagantly painted field there is room for that too the skill competitions which will put everything from obstacle course acumen to long snapper accuracy to the test. Plus, these will almost certainly be the only flag football games in the world featuring Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson serve as captains.

Whether all these games will spark a global revolution in flag football remains to be seen. At the youth level, there is little doubt that parents will continue to push children toward the low-contact gridiron variety.

On other levels, flag football is as gimmicky as rugby sevens or T20 cricket, both of which condense epic volumes into short stories. Barriers to entry are low, without the need for the body armor and helmets worn in traditional football.

And in an era where there are professional athletes invest in sauerkraut and breakdance is on the Olympic program, who would rule out another recreational sport becoming big business and Olympic competition one day?