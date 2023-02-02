Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – ConVal-Conant alum Spingola plays college hockey in Springfield





Monadnock Ledger Transcription Published: 2/1/2023 05:52:17

When Tessa Spingola first stepped onto the ice as a high school freshman, she never imagined her hockey career would lead her to a starting spot on a college team. But now the Springfield College freshman is a member of both the Pride varsity softball team and the college club hockey team. I love every girl on the team and am eternally grateful to call them my family, Spiningola said Tuesday. Spingola goes to Springfield to study physical therapy and play softball in the spring, but after she posted on a college social media channel that she was interested in hockey, the school’s club team contacted her and recruited the Rindge resident . It was difficult at first to figure out how to manage softball and ice hockey practices and games while also being in the PT program, Spiningola said. I quickly learned that I couldn’t procrastinate when I practiced or had a competition, so I made a schedule for myself. every day to give myself time to go to classes, eat, study, see my friends and exercise. When I went to college, the workload was much more intense compared to high school, so in the beginning it was a struggle to deal with both. While playing for the club team doesn’t have the same time commitment as a varsity program, it still allows Spingola to improve her game and have fun, and she receives a lot of support from the college community. And it still has all the excitement of interscholastic athletics. The Pride compete against schools like Smith, Westfield State, and Mount Holyoke; at 4-3 on the season, Springfield is looking forward to a big game at Norwich on February 12 to get them into the postseason. Spingola also plays well, as she already scored twice in seven games as a defender. As a freshman player, scoring my first goal was a great experience, Spingola said. I felt like I was on top of the world, with all my teammates and relatives there to see it. This is Spingola’s first season playing for a coach other than her father, ConVal-Conant Griffins coach Chris, and she is happy to continue playing the sport he taught her. My dad has been my ice hockey coach since the day I first stepped on the ice when I was young until my last ice hockey game in high school, something I will cherish forever, Spiningola said. Although it breaks my heart that this is the first year he has not been my coach, I love him, my mother and my little sister [Sophia] who is now a stud Griffins ice hockey player reppingNo. 3for me in the stands cheering me on with big smiles on their faces. They will forever be my biggest fans and they make sure they never miss a game and are always there to support me.

