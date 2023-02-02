Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Hosts Madhya Pradesh Clean Sweep Kayaking and Canoeing; Maharashtra Strongest in Table Tennis

Hosts Madhya Pradesh made a big impression on the beautiful Upper Lake area of ​​the capital by collecting all four gold medals on offer here in kayaking and canoeing on day three of the 2023 Khelo India Youth Games. 1000m Boys, consisting of Nitin Verma and Rimson Mairembam, crossed the line by far first to become the first gold medalists of the fourth edition of the KIYG. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh also opened their gold medal accounts, winning one each in table tennis (TT) as a total of seven states claimed medals on the day.Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Medal Tally Updated: Hosts Madhya Pradesh Occupy First Place, Maharashtra Second.

The day, however, belonged to the hosts, who showed off their great water sports infrastructure and natural prowess in the disciplines, winning all four gold medals on offer.

After Nitin, who won double gold that day with Niraj Verma, and Rimson sealed the kayak pairs sprint, it was the turn of the second Verma, not related to each other, to take victory in the C-2 together with Devendra Sen. 2 canoe sprint. Nitin and Niraj then also won the K-1 and C-1 singles races to ensure the hosts’ total dominance on Lake Superior.

Odisha and Telangana were the other top performers in the water, winning a total of six silver and bronze medals among them.

Maharashtra strongest in TT

In the Abhay Prashal in Indore, where the TT competition is held, there were two gold medals in the boys’ and girls’ doubles competitions respectively. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh split it between them with the former winning the girls’ doubles and the latter the boys’ doubles title.

The women’s doubles final was an all-Maharashtra affair where Pritha Vartikar and Jennifer Varghese defeated Risha Mirchandani and Taneesh Kotecha 3-0 (13-11, 11-9, 11-7) in a closer than score match suggests.

The boys’ doubles final went to four matches, but Divyansh Srivastava and Sarth Mishra finally sealed the deal for Uttar Pradesh by beating Sujal Banik and Bodhisatwa Chaudhary of West Bengal 3-1 (8-11, 11-8, 11- 6, 11-8). The bronze went to Karnataka and Maharashtra respectively in the girls and boys categories.

A dozen sports were played in five cities and 11 host state venues and many of them reached their business end by the end of day three, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a press release on Wednesday.Khelo India Youth Games Announce Dream Sports as Co-Sponsors of 2023 Edition in Madhya Pradesh.

Lineups for the volleyball semi-finals were confirmed at Bhopal’s SAI Indoor Hall. Haryana joined Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal in the girls’ semifinals scheduled for Thursday, day four. Haryana also made it to the boys’ semi-final where they will face powerhouse Tamil Nadu, while Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh clash in the boys’ second semi-final. Kerala’s victory against Uttar Pradesh (UP) enabled the Haryana girls to advance as they defeated Gujarat 3-0 in the final group match. Likewise in the boys section, Haryana’s win against Rajasthan clinched the last of the semi-finals.

The lineups for the girls’ and boys’ singles semi-finals were also set up at the MP Badminton Academy in Gwalior. One of the highlights of the day was 14-year-old Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye’s sensational come-from-behind 17-21, 21-19, 21-13 victory against second seed Neysa Cariappa of Karnataka. The youngest badminton player of the Games advanced to her first semi-finals in Khelo India.

In addition to water sports, a number of other sports also experienced their first competitive day of action. Archery qualifications started in Jabalpur while Ujjain saw mesmerizing Yogasana performances with gymnastic procedures also started at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE). The ever-popular football also started, with the boys playing in Indore and the girls playing in Balaghat. The shooting also took off at the impressive MP Academy shooting range on the outskirts of Bhopal. Besides, the Kho Kho action group competition also went on at Jabalpur’s Ranital Sports complex.

