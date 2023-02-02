Diving, wrestling, basketball and hockey





(WWNY) — Tuesday was a busy night in local sports. Indian River’s Calvin Eggleston won the Frontier League boys’ diving championship on Tuesday night. Nate Bliss of South Jefferson was second. On Tuesday, the Frontier League A Division wrestling crown was also on the line, featuring two of the best wrestling teams in the north of the country. There was a full house in Carthage for the comets’ battle with Indian River. – In the first game of the night at 102 pounds, Jackson Wells from Carthage pins Kymah Gummow. – At 118 pounds, Indian River’s Tomah Gummow has a 19-5 verdict over Aiden Downing of Carthage. – At 126 pounds, Shay Sinitiere of Carthage defeated Kane Lynch 7-5. – At 132 pounds, the Comets Landon Copley over Jack Countryman 15-0. – At 138 pounds, Manuel Gonzalez of Indian River pins Avery Lagasse. – At 145 pounds Logan Munn of Carthage Caleb Welser closes 14 to 1. – Weighing in at 152 pounds, Carthage’s Kody Kolk pins Michael Ashley to end their matchup. – Weighing in at 172 pounds, Hunter Sanderson of Carthage registers the pin over Braden Christian. – Weighing in at 215 pounds, Indian Rivers Davin Dewaine pins the Comets Thomas Kennedy. – And at 285 pounds Kamdyn Dorchester of Carthage pins the Warriors Jared Cook. Carthage wins the A Division regular season crown by beating Indian River 48-23. It was a battle between the top two boys’ basketball teams in the Northern Athletic Conference East when Chateaugay visited St. Lawrence Central. – Jake Johnston to the rack and putback. They are 2-0 Bulldogs. – Ethan Cook through the seam for the left-handed bucket for 2 of his 18 points. – Aidun Beach fights the defense and puts the Larries on the board. He posted 19 points. – Cook to Walker Martin, who nails the trifecta. – Johnston for the layup and the error. The Bulldogs are at 7. – Johnston from the Land of 3s again. He scored 18. – Xavier Shattuck with a hard hit to the hoop. – Harlee Hartson to Damien Ashley draining the 3. Chateaugay then beats St. Lawrence Central 62-39. Massena met Potsdam in a major NAC Division 1 boys hockey game. – Massenas Peyton Puente on the cross pass to Chris Marasco, who stops the puck over the goalkeeper’s path. The Raiders lead 2-0. – Riley Sunday with the shot, deflected from the keeper, bounced back by Bailey Rochefort. It’s 4-0 Massena. – Potsdams Ryan Rutley hits a shot from the point. John Duffy for the score. Potsdam would score 6 consecutive goals including Rutley’s match winner with 1:19 left. Potsdam won 6-4. Tuesday local scores Wrestling in high school Carthage 48, Indian River 23 Boys high school basketball 61 South Jefferson, 48 Carthage General Brown 62, Indian River 47 Copenhagen 42, Belleville Henderson 35 64 Beaver River, 53 Sandy Creek 49 Lowville, 47 Watertown 52 Colton-Pierrepont, 40 St. Regis Falls 51 Brushton-Moira, 37 Parishville-Hopkinton Lisbon 86, Edwards-Knox 38 Malone 79, Governor 48 Canton 53, Massena 38 74 Harrisville, 34 Morristown 69 Hillton, 23 Norwood-Norfolk Potsdam 86, Salmon River 44 62 Chateaugay, 39 St Lawrence Central High school girls basketball General Brown 43, Indian River 31 44 Watertown, 32 Lowville 44 Brushton-Moira, 29 Parishville-Hopkinton 37 St. Regis Falls, 14 Tupper Lake College basketball for men 57 Clarkson, 56 St Lawrence College basketball for women St Lawrence 74, Clarkson 47 College hockey for women St Lawrence 3, Colgate 3 High school boys hockey Potsdam 6, Massena 4 Islanders 5, Tupper Lake 2 Swimming for boys in high school 60 Lowville, 27 Carthage 56 Lowville, Canton 27 Carthage 55, Canton 34 Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

