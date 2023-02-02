SJU Hockey Faces Saint Mary’s Thursday in St. Cloud, Saturday in Winona

Saint John’s hockey opens a weekend series with Saint Mary’s at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center (HBNHC) in St. Cloud. The two teams will close out the two-game set on Saturday, February 4 at 7:05 PM in Winona.

A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John’s (11-8-2, 7-4-1 MIAC) split their series with Augsburg, but collected only two of the weekend’s six points. The Johnnies pulled off a dramatic comeback win in overtime 5-4 outdoors as part of Hockey Day Minnesota on Friday, but fell to the Auggies in a high-scoring 6-5 game Saturday night in St. Cloud.

Saint John 5, Augsburg 4 (January 27)

Sophomore forward Jackson Sabo (Rosemount, Minnesota) gave Saint John’s a 5-4 victory with its third goal of the season, 2:16 in 3-on-3 overtime, at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township. The goal came minutes after the senior striker Nick Michael (Waconia, Minn.) tied the game at 4-4 with the goaltender trailed with 1:03 left in regulation.

Most of the game’s scoring came from two players – senior captain Augie Moore (Edina, Minn.) and Augsburg senior Gavin Holland. Moore scored twice in the first period – his first goal put his team 1-0 and his second made it 2-1 after Holland scored on the power play. But Holland struck again on the power play in the second inning and scored the hat-trick with an equalizing goal early in the third period to put his team on top 3-2.

Senior forward Jack Johnson (Bemidji, Minn.) scored to tie the game at 3, but a goal from Augsburg senior Erik Palmqvist at 3:39 p.m. of the third period allowed his team to retake the lead.

Sophomore goalkeeper Bailey Huber (Mahtomedi, Minn.) made 29 saves to improve to 9-3-2 (6-2-1 MIAC) on a night that saw two Johnnies goals called off – one in the second period and another in the third.

Augsburg 6, on Saint John’s 5 (January 28)

SJU settled for the split with a high-scoring 6-5 loss to Augsburg on Saturday night in the HBNHC.

Twelve different Johnnies scored a run and two – freshman forward Robert Christie (St. Paul, Minn.) and sophomore defenseman Danny Eckerline (Wayzata, Minn.) – scored their first collegiate goals in the rout. SJU had a goal disallowed in the third period and Augsburg hit the pipe four times in the game.

Augsburg found the scoreboard first on a Gavin Holland goal 6:22 into the game, but the Johnnies took a 2–1 lead on power play goals from junior forwards Max Chest (Edina, Minn.) and Lewis Crosby (Edina, Minnesota). Chest lit the lamp with a nice run up front at 12:13 of the first period and Crosby made it 2-1 in eight seconds in the second for his 20th point of the season.

In the second period, both teams scored three goals. The Auggies cleared the deficit with two goals 1:14 apart before Eckerline’s shot from the right point seeped through the goaltender’s pads with 3:04 left in the frame. The visitors answered at 7:18 PM, but Christy tied the game at 4 with 12 seconds left before the break.

The Auggies broke the tie with two straight goals in the third period for the sophomore forward Matt DeRosa (Alpharetta, Georgia) ended the game’s scoring with 9:39 left.

Freshman goalkeeper Jon Hoe (Chanhassen, Minn.) made his seventh start of the season, stopping 33 shots. Augsburg finished with a 39-33 lead in shots, including a 16-8 margin in the third period.

MORE POINTS: Moore scored a total of five points (2g/3a) and a +4 in the split against Augsburg and now has 12 points (6g/6a), including three game-winning goals, in eight career games against the Auggies. The stats get even better this week as the two-year-old captain has 13 points (6g/7a) in six career games against Saint Mary’s, including eight (4g/4a) in three games at the SMU Ice Arena.

STAT COMPARISONS: SJU has the statistical lead over SMU in three of the four main categories, except for the penalty kill. The Cardinals have allowed four power play goals in conference play 90.9 percent (40-for-44) but are on 76.6 percent (59-for-77) overall.

Scoring offense

3. SEVEN, 3.83 gpg. (3.33 overall)

6. SMU, 3.09 gpg. (3.11 general)

scoring defense

3. SEVEN, 2.67 gpg. (2.38 overall)

5. SMU, 3.09 gpg. (3.68 overall)

Power game

4. SJU, 25.5 percent / 12-47 (25.0 percent / 22-88 overall * No. 9 in Division III)

5. SMU, 17.9 percent/7-39 (16.7 percent/12-72 overall)

Penal murder

2. SMU, 90.9 percent/40-44 (76.6 percent/59-77 overall)

8. SJU, 60.7 percent/17-28 (69.8 percent/44-63 overall)

A LOOK AT THE CARDINALS: Saint Mary’s (9-9-1, 5-5-0 MIAC) earned a weekend split similar to Bethel last weekend, as the Cardinals fell 4-2 in Blaine on Friday and took a 3-2 victory in Winona on Saturday. The Royals built a 3-0 lead in the opener and sophomore defenseman Callahan Nauss gave SMU the win with his second goal of the season 2:06 into Saturday’s overtime. Senior defenseman Kellen Thraldson leads the team in assists (10) and points (12), and four others have 11 points. Junior striker Nikita Sheberov has a seven-goal squad. Sophomore goaltender Matt Sankner is 6-2-1 with a 3.10 GAA and a .903 save percentage (299 saves).

LAST SEASON: The Johnnies lost 2-1 to the Cardinals last season.

Saint Mary’s 2, on Saint John’s 1 (Nov 18, 2021)

The Johnnies controlled the game, outrunning Saint Mary’s by a 36-13 margin to win 41 of 62 faceoff draws, but hit the pipe twice to go 0-for-6 on the power play.

Sophomore forward Spencer Rudrud (Eden Prairie, Minn.) gave the Johnnies a 1-0 lead with his first collegiate goal, on a breakaway, 4:31 into the second period. Moore sent a long pass to Rudrud on the other blue line and he beat the goaltender with a forehanded shot.

Trevor Schroder tied the game for the Cardinals with a breakaway goal of his own at 12:54 of the second. Kasyn Kruse scored what turned out to be the winning goal for SMU with a deflection of Schroeder’s shot atop the circle 8:23 into the third period.

The 13 shots on target allowed were the fewest in a Johnnie loss since—No. 4 Wisconsin-River Falls scored four goals on 14 shots in a 4-0 shutout of then-No. 11 SJU on December 9, 2014.

Senior forward Henry Enebak (Lakeville, Minn.) hit the pipe in the first period and defender Max Osborne rattled the iron with three minutes to go.

SJU got a power play with 1:51 left, but Moore got a slashing penalty six seconds later. The Johnnies had another chance when Sankner was called for delaying play (deliberately kicking the net off the moorings) with 10 seconds remaining. However, the visitors pushed a loose puck out of SJU’s strike zone to end the threat.

Saint John’s 3, on Saint Mary’s 2 (OT; Nov 20, 2021)

Moore gave the Johnnies a 3–2 win at Saint Mary’s with his first goal of the season coming 2:14 after extra time at Winona.

The Johnnies took a 1-0 and 2-1 lead thanks to a pair of power play goals from Crosby, his fourth and fifth wins of the season. He deflected a shot from junior defender Jack Olsen (Lakeville, Minn.) with 8:06 left in the first period and handed the lead back to SJU at 4:11 of the second. The Cardinals tied the game at 1-1 four minutes into the second period and again with a power play goal of their own 8:32 into the third.

goalkeeper Mac Berglove ’22 made 12 saves in the win, the 20th of his career.

at Saint John’s 5, Saint Mary’s 1 (MIAC Playoffs; Feb 27, 2022)

SJU advanced to last year’s MIAC semifinals with a 5-1 victory over Saint Mary’s last February 27 in the HBNHC.

Junior forward Jose Maucieri (Crosby, Minn.) put SJU first on the scoreboard with a power play goal, a drive from the top of the left throwing circle to the top right corner of the net, 5:56 into the game.

Crosby put on the jets and scored his MIAC-leading 17th goal of the season in a breakaway 1:44 later.

DeRosa gave the Johnnies a three-goal buffer when his shot went off a cardinal defenseman and into the net 11:47 into the second period.

SMU took advantage of a turnover in the Johnnies’ defensive zone and erased the shutout on a Nathan Solis goal 5:25 into the third period.

However, Moore took advantage of an error in the Cardinals’ defensive zone midway through the final frame and ended the scoring with an empty netter at 4:40 p.m. (his 14th and 15th goals of the season).

Berglove made 26 stops in the net to earn his 30th career win (30-15-9 career record, 13-5-2 in 2021-22).