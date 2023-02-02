Ranking of the 10 college football recruiting classes

When it comes to evaluating recruiting classes in 2023, traditional high school outlooks represent only part of the equation.

The speed with which the transfer portal has transformed roster management in the Football Bowl Subdivision means that any evaluation should focus on the two types of newcomers: recruits and transfers.

The best classes strike a balance. The only exception is Clemson, which was one of the least active Power Five teams when it came to the portal. But teams like Alabama and Georgia remain aggressive in the transfer market as a way to solve very specific problems with, say, a new tight end here for the Crimson Tide and a new receiver there for the Bulldogs.

Nearly every Power Five program essentially wrapped up with traditional recruiting after the first signing period in December, leaving few impactful recruits available heading into Wednesday’s second signing day.

Instead, teams have largely spent the past month scouring the portal. Combining traditional prospects with transfers sets these 10 classes apart from the rest of the FBS:

Alabama

Largest Recruit: O. T. Kadyn Proctor

Effect transfer: TECJ Dippre (Maryland)

The consensus top-ranked class in the Bowl Subdivision features as many as eight five-star candidates and 18 four-year signers ranked among the nation’s top 200 recruits. The tallest of the bunch is Proctor, who reversed his verbal commitment from Iowa in December and was able to jump straight into a starting role. Dippre (30 receptions for 314 yards in 2022) will be a nice safety blanket for Alabama’s replacement for quarterback Bryce Young. And speaking of quarterbacks, the Crimson Tide brought in two, Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan. One of these freshman passers could become the primary backup in 2023 if the loser of the match between Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe decides to transfer when the portal reopens in May.

Georgia

Largest Recruit: D. L. Damon Wilson

Effect transfer: WR Dominic Lovett (Missouri)

The back-to-back national champions get even richer with a group heavy on receivers, linemen and defensive backs. The best of the bunch, Wilson is one of three five-star candidates who have pulled out of Florida. Kirby Smart didn’t sign a quarterback and it seems unlikely he’ll get one from the gantry, indicating that he’s confident in the Bulldogs’ options to follow Stetson Bennett to the position. Lovett (56 catches for 846 yards) has excelled in relative obscurity in Missouri, but is a huge addition for a receiver corps that needs another option to join Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey.

Texas

Largest Recruit: QB Bow Manning

Effect transfer: DB Jalen Catalonia (Arkansas)

Manning is the crown jewel of an outstanding class for Texas and Coach Steve Sarkisian, who can tap into this group to quickly bolster the depth of the Longhorns heading into what could be a season of everything. Manning is expected to challenge Quinn Ewers for the starting job and has a realistic chance of being in the lineup for the Longhorns’ season opener against Rice. Five star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. is already on campus and ready to compete for the spot left open by Bijan Robinson’s departure to the NFL. Catalon will give Texas an all-conference defenseman at the back if he can stay sane, a problem of the past two seasons.

LSU

Largest Recruit: OL Zalance heard

Effect transfer: LB Omar Speights (State of Oregon)

Brian Kelly’s first full class is a good one: LSU signed 16 four-star prospects and 11 transfers, all but one from the Power Five. In addition to Speights, one of the best linebackers in the Pac-12, the Tigers signed a possible starter and obvious contributor in Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut. LSU ultimately nabbed seven of the top 13 prospects in Louisiana as ranked by 247Sports.com, including two of the top recruits regardless of position in Heard and wide receiver Shelton Sampson. Heard has huge potential but needs time to develop.

ohio state

Largest Recruit: W. R. Brandon Inniss

Effect transfer: DB JaHad Carter (Syracuse)

Ohio State continues to reload at wide receiver with five newcomers, including three of the top recruits at the position in Inniss, Noah Rogers and Carnell Tate. Ryan Day and his staff also dove late in Texas to try and pull four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt away from his verbal commitment to Texas Tech. The Buckeyes haven’t been big players in the portal, but they captured Carter, the top Power Five safety on the market, and added key quarterback depth to Oregon State’s transfer Tristan Gebbia.

Oklahoma

Largest Recruit: QBJackson Arnold

Effect transfer: OL Walter Rouse (Stanford)

Year 2 under Brent Venables looks much better for the Sooners, who again went heavy into the transfer portal to find plug-and-play starters from the Power Five. Chief among them is Rouse, who was briefly committed to Nebraska before joining the Sooners. He is likely to take over at left tackle as former starter Anton Harrison leaves for the NFL. Another signer to keep an eye out for is edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore, who is arguably the most exuberant prospect to come out of Kansas City in decades. Arnold was the Sooners’ top-rated signing and should see some shots behind Dillon Gabriel in 2023 before taking the job next season.

Miami (Flemish)

Largest Recruit: OL Francis Mauigoa

Effect transfer: LBFrancisco Mauigoa (Washington State)

Francis Mauigoa is one of several offensive and defensive linemen brought in to establish a more physical style and change the direction of the program after a brutal first season under coach Mario Cristobal. Unsurprisingly, Cristobal has put together a great group of high schoolers despite the Hurricanes’ five wins, thanks in part to the opportunity for immediate playing time. There’s more help in the trenches coming through the portal, led by former Central Florida center Matt Lee and Alabama guard Javion Cohen.

Tennessee

Largest Recruit: QBNico Iamaleava

Effect transfer: LB Keenan Pili (Brigham Young)

The volunteers leaned on a breakthrough season to complete one of the program’s best drawing courses in years. The jewel is Iamaleava, a five-star recruit from Southern California who has arguably the most advantage of any possible quarterback in this cycle, including Manning. Tennessee’s class is heavy on defense, with five linemen, three linebackers, and five more defensive backs; several additions to the front seven are pegged as edge rushers. An offense that needs wide receiver depth will be bolstered by the arrival of Oregon transfer Dont’e Thornton (21.5 yards per catch in 2022).

Our lady

Largest Recruit: OL Charles Jagusah

Effect transfer: QB Sam Hartman (Wake Forest)

Any discussion of the Notre Dame newcomers has to start with Hartman, who joins the Irish after some great years at Wake Forest and dramatically increases this team’s chances of reaching the College Football Playoff. The Irish added two more impact transfers in wide receiver Kaleb Smith (Virginia Tech) and linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste (Ohio State). Jean-Baptiste played 250 snaps for the Buckeyes last season and could have a big year with extended playing time. The traditional signing class lacks a five-star standout, but scores across the board, with special emphasis on the receiver and secondary. Running back Jeremiyah Love has potential, but could struggle to find a major role in 2023 given Notre Dame’s current depth.

Oregon

Largest Recruit: W. R. Jurrion Dickey

Effect transfer: DL Jordan Burch (South Carolina)

The Ducks’ handover puts them in front of Clemson, who only just keeps floundering in the portal. (The Tigers plan to add only former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson, who could be Cade Klubnik’s backup.) Oregon’s signing class is full of defensive linemen, including one of the top prospects of the country in Matayo Uiagalelei and Colorado’s top recruit in Blake Purchase. On the other side of the ball, the Ducks bring junior college offensive lineman George Silva and five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey. Combining these recruits with the strong transfer group puts Oregon at the top of the league in the Pac-12.