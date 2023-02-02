Sports
Longtime Harvard Women’s Ice Hockey Coach Faces Abuse Allegations | News
HArvard has not publicly responded to allegations of abusive behavior by Harvard ice hockey head coach Katey Stone, reported in a Boston Globe investigation Friday.
The Globe reported that 16 former players, including former captains, complaints about Stone’s inappropriate comments and behavior alleging that she has belittled players in a way that left them demoralized, anxious, confused, or seeking mental health support.
The Globes report includes accounts from players who claim that Stone was insensitive to players’ mental health issues and downplayed injuries. Stone faced a month-long formal review in 2022 after she reportedly made discriminatory comments following a disappointing game, but remained on as head coach.
Stone did not respond to a request for comment about the allegations.
In an email sent to the women’s ice hockey team and its partners on Jan. 18 ahead of the article’s publication, Stone addressed the upcoming report and said she has been consistently trying to listen to suggestions and feedback from players and Harvard Athletics.
This year, as your coach, I’ve made it a priority to acknowledge and respond to direct feedback from the women in my program about my coaching style, and to make a concerted effort to better support my players’ experiences, Stone wrote.
With that goal in mind, I’ve been trying to strengthen my communication and engagement skills, she added.
Prior to the publication of the articles, 46 team alumni wrote to Robert T. Hohler, the Globe journalist who researched Stone, offering their contact information to provide a broader and more complete picture of players’ experiences.
We respect each person’s individual right to communicate their story and truth, and the importance of doing so for their own healing, as well as promoting positive change, the alumni wrote in an email obtained by The Crimson.
After her team’s first-round loss to Princeton in the Eastern College Athletic Conference playoffs, Stone reportedly went on a humiliating and discouraging rant, describing the group as having too many leaders and not enough Indians.
Maryna G. Macdonald 23, a starting player from the Ditidaht First Nation of Canadas Vancouver Island, told the Globe that Stone looked directly at Macdonald when she made the comment.
After Stone’s comments, Macdonald reported her to Harvard Athletics, and Stone soon apologized to the team, according to the Globe.
In an April 8, 2022 email obtained by The Crimson, Harvard Athletics Director Erin McDermott shared with members of the team a plan for a formal review of Stone, citing a recent encounter and conflict.
The greater understanding we have of different people will best inform the next steps we identify, with the goal of improving your experience, whether that be athletic or academic or both, McDermott wrote. We take this opportunity to delve deeper into your experience and ultimately be as helpful as possible.
After a month-long administrative review, McDermott sent an email to the team on July 19 with the subject line Onward and Upward, writing: Coach Stone is our head coach and will continue to be our head coach.
The assessment’s findings confirm that decision while also identifying opportunities for improvement, particularly with regard to communication in several areas, McDermott added.
Macdonald eventually left the team, along with Taze E. Thompson, a descendant of the Cree Nation from Alberta, Canada, who was named the 2021-22 Ivy League Rookie of the Year. Thompson transferred to Northeastern University after the 2021-2022 season.
According to the Globes investigation, Macdonald and Thompson are just two of 14 recruited athletes to have left the team since 2016.
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, an organization representing 74 First Nations in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, publicly called for Stones’ resignation on Tuesday and sent a letter to Harvard Athletics demanding her resignation as head coach.
Racism has no place in our society or locker rooms. A place where we entrusted our First Nations young women would be free from abuse and racism, FSIN Third Vice Chief Aly Bear said in a statement.
This abuse should not be tolerated by any university, especially a highly regarded institution like Harvard University, she added. I really hope that Harvard will stand with the native students and protect future students from this kind of racist behavior.
Sydney Daniels, 17, a member of the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation of Saskatchewan, left her position as an assistant coach and filed a complaint against Harvard alleging racial and other discrimination in connection with Stone and the athletic department, according to the Globe.
The Globe also reported that Stone was accused of showing little tolerance for those facing emotional challenges, reportedly to a former team leader who received mental health care to toughen up and not be a burden to your teammates.
Harvard spokesperson Rachael Dane declined to comment on the allegations against Stone, citing Harvard Athletics’ policy against commenting on personnel matters, but said athletes are advised of the proceedings at the beginning of each academic year for submitting complaints.
Student-athletes initiate a process by contacting their respective sports administrator via email or scheduling a meeting, if they have any complaints, Dane wrote. An appropriate process of interviews with affected individuals follows.
Decisions will be made in consultation with Harvard’s administrative offices as needed on how to proceed, she added.
Paton D. Roberts can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @paton_dr.
Sophia Scott can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ScottSophia_.
