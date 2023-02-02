Betting on the weather is taking off

When it comes to the weather, all bets are off. Or are they?

“It’s one of those things where the house always wins,” says Oklahoma State University’s John Holden.

Betting on the weather is becoming a thing and gamblers are doubling down.

“Weather betting is basically the same as sports betting,” says John Holden.

Holden is an associate professor at Oklahoma State University. He is an expert in sports policy and explains why many people get into the gambling game.

“People bet on ‘Will we get rain?’ or ‘How much snow will a certain place get?’ or ‘What will be the first snow day?’,” Holden says.

Weather betting emerged and became popular during the pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit and the sport shut down in March, most people will remember the NCAA tournament being canceled and pretty much everything shut down within a day. There was nothing to bet on. something to attract customers. One of the popular things that came up was betting on Russian table tennis and another was betting on the weather,” says Holden.

How does weather betting work?

“There will be a proposition like, ‘Will there be rain on this day?’ and then individuals can select yes or no. Similar to over-under betting for sports, the bookmaker puts a line where the total number of points can go above or below and the better the selection will take place.

Betting laws are strict in the US and weather betting is currently unregulated. However, it is allowed in places like Canada where sportsbooks bet on the weather.

The weather affects the gambling industry in a different way.

“If there’s a sport and it’s outside, I predict it,” says Kevin Roth of rotogrinders.com.

Kevin Roth is a sports meteorologist at RotoGrinders.com, a daily fantasy sports community that provides better information on what sports bets to play and how to play them.

“While not every match will have a major impact from the weather, before you place any bet you need to know what kind of weather you’re going to get for that match,” says Roth.

Roth provides forecasts for a variety of sporting events that bettors can use to determine their bets.

“There are of course rain showers, which you don’t get in most other sports,” says Roth. “In baseball, you can get games completely wiped out…you can get rain in the 5th inning and it can slow down the game or end the game early.”

According to Roth, winds can also blow a bet.

“Outside those winds to the center to help carry a home run ball? Do the winds blow in to stifle home runs?” says Roth.

And then there’s the temperature.

“When it’s 90 degrees, the atmosphere column is stretched … that’s very tenuous when it’s this hot and carries the ball much farther,” says Roth. “When it’s 40 degrees, and you hit it just that far, that cold, dense air keeps the ball from leaving the ballpark and the home run count really drops.”

This was noticeable last summer when Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees scored many home runs to eventually break the American League home run record.

Golf is an all-day event with players teeing off at different times. It is important to know what the wind is doing and when the golfer of your choice is teeing.

Even good weather can have an impact. While a sunny day may seem ideal, it can actually make a course more difficult for golfers to play.

“If you get a nice, sunny day, the course actually dries out and it gets played faster, making it more difficult,” says Roth. “Whereas, if you get some rain in the morning or it’s cloudy and overcast, that softens the track. It makes putting and approaching shots easier.”

So whether you bet on the forecast or use a forecast to place your bet, one thing is for sure, the weather is always a gamble!