Penn State Football is working towards closer college status





Penn State Football has claimed the nickname Linebacker University for many seasons, and with good reason. With a current NFL Defensive Player of the Year nominee in Micah Parsons, a current Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee in NaVorro Bowman, and many former Pro Bowlers like Lavar Arrington, Sean Lee, and Paul Posluszny, the Nittany Lions have largely earned that nickname. In recent seasons another position vying for the U title has been the tight ends. Following in the footsteps of standouts Mike Gesicki and Pat Freiermuth seemed like a tall order, but the position group performance last season proved to be a vital part of Penn States’ offensive success. Dubbed the Aces, Penn States tight ends combined for 13 receiving touchdowns this past season, which tied for first in the Big Ten and second nationally. Junior Brenton Strange led the way last season with 362 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Theo Johnson followed closely with 328 yards and four touchdowns of his own. Best known for his blocking ability and big game conversions, Tyler Warren also had a productive season. On 10 catches, Warren managed 123 yards with three touchdowns. With Strange, the de facto group leader, declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, the already competitive chamber will compete for the preeminent role next season. Next season, the aforementioned Johnson and Warren will return to the team, as will freshmen Khalil Dinkins and Jerry Cross. Everyone wants to be the first tight end, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said during the Rose Bowl availability offenses. But at the same time they are good teammates. They compete against each other, but they are good teammates. While the returning tight space has potential, that hasn’t stopped James Franklin from bringing in two of the country’s biggest tight recruits. Four-star recruits Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer, who are ranked No. 2 and No. 9 respectively by On3, are the last to join the Aces. With the continued strengthening of its ranks, Penn State has solidified itself as home to one of the nation’s deepest tight end rooms, and that doesn’t look set to change any time soon. You can’t let them off the field. They can do anything. They can block, they can run routes, they can catch, former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said in December. With the guys returning, it’s going to be a great room to continue. No matter the play-call or game situation, Penn State’s tight ends remained impactful. Whether relied upon to pave the way for phenomenal freshmen running back Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen or to bring in the landing catches, they were a major reason the Nittany Lions emerged victorious on a consistent level. This is the kind of game it takes to win games, and it is now expected from a unit that strives for Tight End University.

Brady is a junior public relations major who hails from the cornfields of Schuylkill County, PA. He spends most of his time watching the Philadelphia Phillies blow off leads and the New England Patriots struggle to score runs. When Brady isn’t watching sports, he’s probably “studying” or hanging out with his friends. Follow him on Twitter @_bMiLL_32 to see the most retweets of everything that goes through Marlon Humphrey’s head, or you can email him at [email protected]

