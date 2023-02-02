REPORT: Sharks Want to Upgrade Goaltending Prospects?





The San Jose Sharks are looking for goaltending opportunities. That’s according to Elliott Friedman in his last 32 Thoughts: As part of reshaping their franchise, San Jose is asking questions about its goaltending prospects. They drafted OHL Sarnia’s Benjamin Gaudreau 81st overall in 2021. He has been backing up Canada’s recent World Junior gold medalists, but the Sharks are looking to add more depth. The insider also had interesting thoughts on both Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson in his informative piece. It’s worth noting that Friedman didn’t tie a goaltending prospect to the San Jose Sharks’ demand in a potential Meier trade. There are only a handful of top netminding prospects out there, and they aren’t necessarily available. Either way, it makes sense for GM Mike Grier to keep the future of the organization’s goal in mind, as there is no clear Sharks goaltender of the future even next season. At the top, the San Jose Sharks have struggled, they are 31st in the NHL in Save%. 34-year-old James Reimer is a UFA, trade rumors surround him, while heir apparent Kaapo Kahkonen, also signed for next season, has not taken the reins in goal. In the AHL, 23-year-old Eetu Makiniemi, acquired by Grier in the Brent Burns trade, has been a skilled 1A while Strauss Mann has bounced between the San Jose Barracuda and ECHL-affiliated Wichita Thunder, but right now they are not. considered high-ceilinged hopefuls. The jury is out on college and junior prospects Gaudreau, Mason Beaupit and Magnus Chrona. 2018 sixth rounder Zachary Emond is also in the system, but his entry-level contract expires after this year and he only appeared for the Thunder this season. See if Sharks University of Denver sign starter Chrona to an NHL deal. Of all the goalkeepers in the system, only Makiniemi and 2022 fourth-rounder Beaupit were acquired under Griers’ supervision. So it makes sense that the goaltending pipeline is just the next area the new San Jose Sharks regime might look into. Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now Network, plus an ad-free browsing experience.

