Fully automated and technologically equipped ping pong room to open in Downtown Brooklyn Brooklyn Paper

Get your paddles ready, because a new ping pong post is opening in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn.

PingPod, a fully automated table tennis room, will open their new location on February 15 on Fulton Street. The space will feature four ping pong tables equipped with technology features that will remain open 24/7 for private ping pong sessions, lessons, tournaments and parties.

The curved glass street front corner of Ashland Place is designed to create a high quality professional environment, yet it welcomes beginners and casual players alike to the much-loved game of table tennis.

“We want to change the perception of ping pong in the United States,” said PigPod co-founder David Silberman, who has been playing ping pong since he was five years old. “It’s an Olympic sport, which many people don’t realize. Some think of ping pong and they think of their garage. We put ping pong on the ground floor of this lovely prime real estate so people can look in and see what ping pong can be like.

Table tennis has been part of the Summer Olympics since 1988 and has a rabid and growing fan base around the world. Currently, more than 20 million Americans play annually, according to the USAT.

“Ping pong is a sport that requires a lot of focus because of the fast pace of the ball,” says Silberman. “You can’t afford not to pay attention. There’s something extremely captivating about the sport, the intensity, the sound the ball makes when it hits the table and when it hits your paddle, it’s a kind of meditation. It’s a mix of mental focus and physical intensity.”

The PingPod system works through online reservations that allow players to access the site from their phone after creating an account.

Some of the technological features in the space include an automated recording system that overlooks the matches. Each table has an iPad on which players can choose to trim a clip of a play and have it sent to their phone for saving or sharing on social media. Some locations, including the one in Williamsburg, have a robotic table that serves one or two players and collects the ball around the table with a net after each shot.

Since first opening in 2020, more than 35,000 accounts have been created. The company has brought together a Slack community of over 2,000 people.

“It’s a social outlet for me, all wrapped up in one activity,” Silberman said. “Even in New York, where all this diversity lives, it’s hard to be a part of it unless you have an outlet. You can get into silos. Before PingPod, I was kind of in a silo with the same friends from New Jersey, who look like me and share all my interests, and my friends and colleagues who do, but PingPod really opened up my world. I have met so many different people from so many different backgrounds of all ages and backgrounds.”

There are now open locations in New Jersey, Philadelphia and five in NYC. Two more have been announced to open in Manhattan and one in Miami soon.

Silberman founded PingPod with his partners Ernesto Ebuen and Max Kogler. Ebuen is a six-time Philippine national table tennis champion and ranked number one among the US players in 2016, while Kogler has extensive experience managing organizations in sports, media, education, finance and technology.

PingPod hosts four beginner, intermediate, and expert competition seasons throughout the year at their various locations, lasting two to three months.

“I noticed there weren’t that many places to play ping pong in New York City and I thought there were a lot more people like me, ping pong enthusiasts,” said Silberman. “The only reason ping pong isn’t more widely played is due to a lack of supply.”