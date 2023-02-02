Sports
Fully automated and technologically equipped ping pong room to open in Downtown Brooklyn Brooklyn Paper
Get your paddles ready, because a new ping pong post is opening in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn.
PingPod, a fully automated table tennis room, will open their new location on February 15 on Fulton Street. The space will feature four ping pong tables equipped with technology features that will remain open 24/7 for private ping pong sessions, lessons, tournaments and parties.
The curved glass street front corner of Ashland Place is designed to create a high quality professional environment, yet it welcomes beginners and casual players alike to the much-loved game of table tennis.
“We want to change the perception of ping pong in the United States,” said PigPod co-founder David Silberman, who has been playing ping pong since he was five years old. “It’s an Olympic sport, which many people don’t realize. Some think of ping pong and they think of their garage. We put ping pong on the ground floor of this lovely prime real estate so people can look in and see what ping pong can be like.
Table tennis has been part of the Summer Olympics since 1988 and has a rabid and growing fan base around the world. Currently, more than 20 million Americans play annually, according to the USAT.
“Ping pong is a sport that requires a lot of focus because of the fast pace of the ball,” says Silberman. “You can’t afford not to pay attention. There’s something extremely captivating about the sport, the intensity, the sound the ball makes when it hits the table and when it hits your paddle, it’s a kind of meditation. It’s a mix of mental focus and physical intensity.”
The PingPod system works through online reservations that allow players to access the site from their phone after creating an account.
Some of the technological features in the space include an automated recording system that overlooks the matches. Each table has an iPad on which players can choose to trim a clip of a play and have it sent to their phone for saving or sharing on social media. Some locations, including the one in Williamsburg, have a robotic table that serves one or two players and collects the ball around the table with a net after each shot.
Since first opening in 2020, more than 35,000 accounts have been created. The company has brought together a Slack community of over 2,000 people.
“It’s a social outlet for me, all wrapped up in one activity,” Silberman said. “Even in New York, where all this diversity lives, it’s hard to be a part of it unless you have an outlet. You can get into silos. Before PingPod, I was kind of in a silo with the same friends from New Jersey, who look like me and share all my interests, and my friends and colleagues who do, but PingPod really opened up my world. I have met so many different people from so many different backgrounds of all ages and backgrounds.”
There are now open locations in New Jersey, Philadelphia and five in NYC. Two more have been announced to open in Manhattan and one in Miami soon.
Silberman founded PingPod with his partners Ernesto Ebuen and Max Kogler. Ebuen is a six-time Philippine national table tennis champion and ranked number one among the US players in 2016, while Kogler has extensive experience managing organizations in sports, media, education, finance and technology.
PingPod hosts four beginner, intermediate, and expert competition seasons throughout the year at their various locations, lasting two to three months.
“I noticed there weren’t that many places to play ping pong in New York City and I thought there were a lot more people like me, ping pong enthusiasts,” said Silberman. “The only reason ping pong isn’t more widely played is due to a lack of supply.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.brooklynpaper.com/ping-pong-space-to-open-in-dowtown-brooklyn/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fully automated and technologically equipped ping pong room to open in Downtown Brooklyn Brooklyn Paper
- Fashion Leader ASOS Appoints Maersk as Strategic Global Logistics Partner
- A 3.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Colorado, the largest in more than a year
- Xi highlights efforts to accelerate establishment of new development pattern
- Hunter Biden calls for federal probe into Trump allies on laptop
- REPORT: Sharks Want to Upgrade Goaltending Prospects?
- Best Foot Forward: Marc Nolan is a revolutionary line of men’s shoes proudly based in Chicago
- Trump vows to crack down on trans people if re-elected
- What the fall of the Adani group reveals about India 1%
- Surya Paloh Stories meets President Joko Widodo for one hour 20 minutes
- Penn State Football is working towards closer college status
- Ashley Graham wears a black dress with a daring side slit