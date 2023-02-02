Arena Football League returns in 2024: is there room in the professional football landscape?

The Arena Football League is relaunching under new ownership with plans to resume play in 2024, the league announced on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know:

The league will return for the first time since 2019, when it ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

It will resume operations under investment group F1 Sports & Entertainment, which bought the rights to the AFL in January 2022, according to the league’s release.

The 2024 relaunch will feature 16 teams during the summer and a 10-game schedule for the regular season.

Attorney Lee A. Hutton III will serve as commissioner. Taking on the role will make him the first black commissioner to lead a U.S. professional sports league, according to the AFL.

Backstory

The AFL was once one of the longest-running indoor soccer leagues in the US having been founded in 1987 by Jim Foster. The league has fluctuated in popularity over its decades-long run, with as many as 19 teams during the 2007 season and a low of four in 2018 before a final six-team season in 2019.

Newly appointed Commissioner Hutton has represented Fortune 500 companies, as well as athletes, celebrities and artists in contract negotiations as an attorney, according to a release, and has worked on high-profile cases ranging from NFL concussion to NCAA NIL lawsuits. The new AFL board of directors will consist of chairman Chris Chetty, president Anthony Rossi and president of operations Shan Singh, while the executive leadership team will be led by Hutton, deputy commissioner Travelle Gaines, president of entertainment Tuo Clark and executive vice president. President Curt Feldtkeller.

Where does the AFL fit into the professional football landscape?

It may be hard to believe now, but the Arena Football League had such a following in the late 1990s the NFL had talks to buy nearly half of the league. Several team owners, including Jerry Jones, owned AFL teams, and Kurt Warner got his famous professional start playing for the Iowa Barnstormers in the league that started in 1987. But football played in an arena never became profitable. The league folded after the financial crash in 2009 and filed for bankruptcy. The league re-emerged and was active from 2010 to 2019 before shutting down again.

There is little to indicate that there will now be a renewed interest in the arena game. Granted, there are a lot more distribution options with streaming, but the AFL had pretty good visibility in its heyday. Combine that with the launch of the XFL in a few weeks and the return for season two of the USFL in April, and it’s hard to see a great opening for a reconstituted AFL. Kaplan

A closer look at who is involved

The website for the new AFL has a clock ticking until kick-off, with 394 days left, meaning the opening is now scheduled for March 1, 2024. The release says there will be 16 teams, although under the tab teams on the website, none are listed (this is not unusual for a league that has passed more than a year since its launch). Perhaps in Las Vegas they will get a video on the website showing a meeting in November in Sin City called AFL 2024.

Not much is known about the company restarting the indoor competition. The release says F1 Sports & Entertainment bought the rights to the AFL in January 2022, which presumably means trademark rights (one publicist didn’t immediately answer a question on this subject). A search of the federal trademark database finds a live marker for Arena Football League last held by a G6 Sports Group LLC. F1 Sports incorporated in Delaware on January 20, 2023, as per filing filed with the Secretary of State of Delaware.

The publicist described F1 Sports as co-founded by a group of sports, technology and finance entrepreneurs with multiple successful companies: Chris Chetty, Anthony Rossi and Shan Singh, and said the AFL is one of many assets in the F1 portfolio. Listed as the co-founder of the AFL, Chetty describes herself on the website as leading startups through successful growth cycles; most recently in the psychedelic space. Rossi is described on the site as an investor, while Singh is touted as a management expert. The gym room is tough on company veterans; it will be worth watching as these newcomers try to make the AFL stand out. Kaplan

What they say

We are thrilled to come out of hibernation and make this announcement official, Rossi said in the release. Our goal when we took over the AFL was to bring back a legendary brand that deserved to be revived and showcased again, worldwide. We envisioned executing the old adage Bigger and Better, but this time we want to integrate the components of a modern business streaming, betting, technology, virtual reality and immersive fan engagement, mixed with good old-fashioned iron-man football.

(Photo: Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)