Pink the rink: Burr and Burton hockey raises money for breast cancer, beats Hartford | Sport





MANCHESTER Every game is important in a high school season. Teams are constantly competing for playoff position, trying to improve themselves every time they play. Yet all that outside pressure seemed to take a back seat at Riley Rink Wednesday night, when Burr and Burton girls’ hockey hosted the Hartford Hurricanes. The game had much more meaning than a count in the win column; It was the annual pink the rink game, a tradition that started a few years ago, raising money to support a local family in their fight against breast cancer. BBA alumnus Nate Severance wanted to honor his mother Hope, who battled breast cancer a few years ago and hosted the first Pink the rink event. Hope lost her battle with the disease, but her memory lives on at the annual event. This year’s game benefited the family of Niki Burnham, a beloved kindergarten teacher at Monument Elementary who died of the disease on Jan. 15. “We always try to emphasize to the kids how important giving is to us,” says BBA coach Ed Lewicki. “They put a lot into this.” Riley Rink was definitely pink Wednesday. Everywhere you looked, you were reminded of the bigger picture. The Bulldogs wore special pink jerseys, the backboards were lined with pink ribbons put up by the BBA players prior to the game, even the visiting Hurricanes wore pink socks to show their support. On the ice it was Burr and Burton who came away with a 2-1 win after a late score in a back and forth affair. With less than two minutes left, Skylar Smith made a pass straight to Kaya Elizabeth Pederson’s stick that beat the backline of the Hartford defense. Pederson and Mai-Liis Edwards got a 2-on-1 shot with Hartford goaltender Nella Bowen. As Pederson approached the net, she threw the puck to Edwards, who came up with the eventual game winner and buried it in the back of the net. BBA started scoring at 4:30 of the first period on a score by Skylar Smith. The junior forward/defender was the beneficiary of a scrimmage for the Hartford net, when Katie Brownlee sent a shot to Bowen, who stopped the puck but was unable to cover it up. That led to the majority of both teams battling for the puck, which was eventually jabbed in by Smith. Brownlee put a lot of pressure on the Hurricanes grid in the first period. In the second, it was Hurricanes Captain Sophie Trombley who returned the favor. The Hartford senior controlled the puck for most of the period and made the game 1-1 with her goal less than two minutes into the period. She beat a defender on a breakaway and finished the chance by beating BBA goalkeeper Cyra Pacher for the score. Pacher came up big in the last minute, as Hartford drew his goalkeeper in search of the equaliser. She stood tall and made five saves in the last minute as BBA held on for the win.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benningtonbanner.com/sports/pink-the-rink-burr-and-burton-hockey-raises-money-for-breast-cancer-beats-hartford/article_de914286-a285-11ed-9362-a3f23ef41fde.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos