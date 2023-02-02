



P&G Battle of the Paddles will feature eight of the NFL’s top table tennis virtuosos, including Jared Goff , Raheem Mostert , Buddha Baker and more – take part in a double-elimination tournament that will eventually crown a single champion

Fans can watch P&G Battle of the Paddles live on Twitch.TV/TwitchSports and Amazon.com/deals from Wednesday 7 p.m. ET February 8th

As part of the P&G Battle of the Paddles live stream on Twitch, viewers can take advantage of exclusive brand deals available on Amazon CINCINNATI, February 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As the National Football League (NFL) prepares for Super Bowl LVII, Procter & Gamble (P&G) and its Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice and Tide brands are stepping up the competition off the field with the announcement of the very first P&G Battle of the Paddles live streaming on Twitch. The exclusive table tennis tournament will pit eight of the NFL’s elite players against each other in a double-elimination tournament, with one champion rivaling bragging rights with only a Super Bowl title. Fans can tune in LIVE on Twitch & Amazon.com for every chop, block and rally Wednesday February 8 starting at 7 p.m. ET with exclusive Amazon branded deals available to viewers of the live stream. P&G Battle of the Paddles featuring eight of the NFL’s top table tennis players competing in a bracket-style tournament Within the cultural zeitgeist of football fans, table tennis has taken off as a staple in NFL locker rooms, accumulating its own lore and legend: Fierce team competitions are held to assign power ranks to top players and even players studying film in the hope to pick up new techniques to improve their game. As the official locker room products of the NFL, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice and Tide prepare every P&G Battle of the Paddles participant to look, feel and be ahead of the competition. P&G Battle of the Paddles will feature an exclusive roster of participants, who like Head & Shoulders never work on their skills – when they’re not on the practice field, they’re known for being in their respective locker rooms constantly – fine-tune their table tennis talents. To ensure they come to the tables battle-ready, each contestant is kitted out with trusted P&G products like Old Spice to stay fresh with Swagger in the spotlight and Gillette for a fresh shave, because when you look good, you play well. Among the elite eight who will compete for the illustrious title, Jared Goffrepresenting the Detroit Lions and Gillette is already packing his paddles. “As an NFL player, I enjoy being competitive on the field, in the locker room, wherever,” Goff said. “So when I heard about the P&G Battle of the Paddles I was all in. I have years of experience on the table and I know Gillette will help give me that extra confidence that I will use to bring home the title. take.” “We are thrilled to once again be a part of an event as memorable as the Super Bowl, and this year we look forward to bringing a different sport to the desert with P&G Battle of the Paddles,” said Janet Fletcher, Senior Director of Sports Marketing at P&G. “We encourage NFL and table tennis fans alike to tune in to a unique Twitch live stream that will showcase some friendly competition between NFL stars.” P&G Battle of the Paddles will be broadcast LIVE from the start Wednesday February 8 Bee 7 p.m. ET at Twitch.TV/TwitchSports and Amazon.com/deals. Co-hosted by Twitch streamers Bridget Case and GoldenBoyFTW , the live stream is being produced with the Twitch community in mind. It offers viewers opportunities to take advantage of exclusive deals on Amazon, as well as interactive opportunities for viewers to be a part of the action. With less than a week before the players sit down at the table, mark your Big Game calendars ahead of The Big Game to see who will take home the title in the first-ever P&G Battle of the Paddles. About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted quality brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay , Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks and Whisper. The P&G community includes locations in approximately 70 countries around the world. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news . Media contact

