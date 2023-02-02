Brian Ferentz returns as Iowa Football Offensive Coordinator

The lead up to Wednesday’s Iowa football press conference with Kirk Ferentz was filled with as much anticipation as it had been since January 2015, when the veteran head coach emerged from a disappointing season with a marked change of program direction.

Ferentz then switched quarterbacks, from Jake Rudock to CJ Beathard, a much-anticipated shake-up among Iowa fans… and it worked. After Beathard and other adjustments to the program in 2015, Iowa enjoyed a 12-0 regular season and has largely enjoyed an eight-year streak of continued success…except for the onslaught of the past two seasons.

And that’s where the expectation for Wednesday arose. Would Ferentz announce big changes, small changes, ANY changes in a transgression of his unpopular son who has become a national laughingstock? Wednesday was also a second national signing day, and the Hawkeyes had a handful of new prospects on board. But the real focus was on the future of the Iowa attack and how brutal Ferentz’s words and actions came across.

By the end of the press conference, the number 1 takeaway was this: No coaching staff changes, and Brian Ferentz will be back as offensive coordinator.

I have a really good feeling about the whole recruiting class.

Ferentz began talking about second national signing day, and the Hawkeyes announced the signing of five scholarship players (including four from the NCAA transfer portal) and six walk-ons in the Class of 2023. Portal additions Rusty Feth (6-foot-5, 304 pounds) of Miami of Ohio and Daijon Parker (6-5, 300) of Saginaw Valley State highlighted Iowa’s immediate efforts to restore the offensive line.

Ferentz also noted that perhaps the Hawkeyes’ top three recruits since December are the retentions of sixth-year seniors Nico Ragaini at wide receiver and Joe Evans and Noah Shannon on the defensive line.

Iowa recruiting director Tyler Barnes, Ferentz’s son-in-law, took the stage to further address Ferentz’s recruiting comments. Barnes noted that Iowa will have 44 new players between arrival windows in January and June, which is a large number for the program. That’s a significant amount of roster revision.

One of the most intriguing additions is FCS Charleston Southern’s prolific wide receiver Seth Anderson, who has been on campus for two weeks. Anderson has three more years to qualify.

“As we dug more into his background, he was a high school wrestler,” Barnes said. “He’s a great kid, big smile, big personality and the type of guy we like to go after. He’s got a chip on his shoulder and he’s got something to prove.”

There will be another transfer portal in May, in which Iowa can add a number of players in the field of need. Barnes said Iowa still has a few scholarships available to spend. (Ferentz would later note that kicker Drew Stevens and long snapper Luke Elkin were in the process of being promoted from walk-on to scholarship status.)

Back to Kirk Ferentz, who puts his direct focus on the offensive line

The head coach said, “I think that’s significant” that Iowa has the third-most wins in the Big Ten Conference since 2015. But his comments soon turned to the offense, which finished 130th out of 131 in FBS and the worst of the program. average yardage per game (251.6) since 1978.

“The 2022 performance was, in a nutshell, not good enough,” said Ferentz. “We’re well aware of that. We’re well aware of that and we own it. The whole idea is to move forward and fix it.”

Ferentz said the first priority this offseason is to repair the offensive line, adding that Iowa played too many linemen who weren’t ready to play. He applauded the players’ efforts, saying they have been well coached, but said poor line play spread to other parts of the attack. “An inordinate amount of medical issues” contributed to the poor line development, with only Connor Colby healthy from start to finish over the past two seasons.

Ferentz later added that acclaimed offensive linemen David Davidkov and Justin Britt have medically retired and will not be returning to football, but will receive scholarships to complete their degrees.

On the quarterbacks, it was hard to evaluate in 2022

Ferentz cited Charlie Jones’ late May transfer to Purdue and other unusual developments (Keagan Johnson injuries, Brody Brecht’s missed time with baseball, and then injuries) as limiting the help quarterback Spencer Petras received. Between receiver and O-line, Ferentz indicated his quarterbacks didn’t have enough to work with.

In that regard, he is excited about Cade McNamara (Michigan) and Deacon Hill (Wisconsin) joining the program. Both will be on campus this spring. It sounded like Ferentz was paving the way to justifying minimal to no offensive personnel changes on offense, which is exactly where his words went next.

No changes in coaching staff. That’s the big head.

When Ferentz finished his opening statement 40 minutes into the press conference, he said, “I don’t expect any changes in our workforce going forward. I think we have a great staff.”

That ended (for now) any curiosity about whether Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz would return.

Kirk Ferentz emphasized that he felt he knows the root causes of what caused the horrendous offensive stats.

“It’s going to help us become a more experienced line,” Ferentz began.

He noted that he is open to schedule changes, but not radical ones. In short: not many changes are expected.

I think we’ve got the right guys, whether they’re players or coaches,” said Ferentz. “I can’t wait to get to work.”

Moving on, Ferentz was pressured in his son’s evaluation in six years as offensive coordinator. His answer pointed to the fact that Hayden Fry never fired a dispatcher, and neither did he. He returned to his last years as an assistant at Iowa, in 1989, when the team went 5-6. The following year, Iowa entered the Rose Bowl. The following year, Iowa went 10-1-1.

We normally come back and fix it, Ferentz said.

Iowa will begin discussion of changes to the scheme on Monday

And it sounds like those talks will include Jon Budmayr, the analyst who was formerly Wisconsin’s quarterbacks coach and had recruiting connections with McNamara and Hill.

He’s been a great resource, especially to Brian, Ferentz said, but he didn’t clarify whether Budmayr would be a permanent member of staff. I wasn’t sure what to expect (when he came on board last spring). Now that he’s been here long enough, he’s first class. A very good man, a very good coach.

Ferentz said the staff as a whole will discuss adjustments to the offensive plan, agreeing that what suits McNamara’s skills (with slightly more mobility than Petras had) will be one of the considerations. Continuing to push for the violation, Ferentz added, “We are taking ownership. Nobody runs away from this. The idea is to be a championship level team.

Why didn’t Iowa athletics director Gary Barta override Ferentz?

Brian Ferentz reports to Barta, as part of the university’s nepotism policy. Barta had enough authority to fire Iowa’s offensive coordinator and even said on Tuesday that, offensively, the performance we had last year isn’t going to be enough, it’s not acceptable.

But he also said that Brian is uniquely qualified for the offensive coordinator job as a former player in the program who understands his father’s approach.

At the end of the day, I have the opportunity to override all decisions in the department, Barta said. I’ve sat with Kirk and Brian more than ever before, from the bowl to today. I have expressed my expectations for the future.

Barta declined to say what those expectations are.