Brian Ferentz returns as Iowa Football Offensive Coordinator

 


The lead up to Wednesday’s Iowa football press conference with Kirk Ferentz was filled with as much anticipation as it had been since January 2015, when the veteran head coach emerged from a disappointing season with a marked change of program direction.

Ferentz then switched quarterbacks, from Jake Rudock to CJ Beathard, a much-anticipated shake-up among Iowa fans… and it worked. After Beathard and other adjustments to the program in 2015, Iowa enjoyed a 12-0 regular season and has largely enjoyed an eight-year streak of continued success…except for the onslaught of the past two seasons.

And that’s where the expectation for Wednesday arose. Would Ferentz announce big changes, small changes, ANY changes in a transgression of his unpopular son who has become a national laughingstock? Wednesday was also a second national signing day, and the Hawkeyes had a handful of new prospects on board. But the real focus was on the future of the Iowa attack and how brutal Ferentz’s words and actions came across.

By the end of the press conference, the number 1 takeaway was this: No coaching staff changes, and Brian Ferentz will be back as offensive coordinator.

Kirk Ferentz's first press conference since Iowa's 21-0 victory in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31 took place Wednesday at the Hansen Football Performance Center.

I have a really good feeling about the whole recruiting class.

Ferentz began talking about second national signing day, and the Hawkeyes announced the signing of five scholarship players (including four from the NCAA transfer portal) and six walk-ons in the Class of 2023. Portal additions Rusty Feth (6-foot-5, 304 pounds) of Miami of Ohio and Daijon Parker (6-5, 300) of Saginaw Valley State highlighted Iowa’s immediate efforts to restore the offensive line.

Ferentz also noted that perhaps the Hawkeyes’ top three recruits since December are the retentions of sixth-year seniors Nico Ragaini at wide receiver and Joe Evans and Noah Shannon on the defensive line.

