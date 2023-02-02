PingPod partners with JOOLA as exclusive equipment supplier in multi-year global deal | News





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 1, 2023– PingPodthe radically fun new 24/7 ping pong concept, has announced a multi-year deal with JOOLA to be the exclusive supplier of table tennis equipment and performance apparel. As part of the deal, JOOLA will become a title sponsor for PingPod Leagues and PingPod and JOOLA will collaborate on apparel and accessories under the same brand name. JOOLA Chief Marketing Officer Tom Nguyen says this partnership marks our largest investment in ping pong in the US, but more than that, it creates a deeper relationship between two innovative, technology-advanced partners. The two companies will celebrate the deal during an activation event February 15 at PingPod’s newly opened Downtown Brooklyn location. PingPod has been a hit since its 2020 launch in New York City on the Lower East Side, quickly meeting customer demand by adding additional NYC locations on West 37th Street; Williamsburg; Astoria; East 86th Street; and the newest location in Downtown Brooklyn. The company recently opened a location in Philadelphia and a private pod at The Strand in Chatham NJ. More NYC locations and expansion to other cities are on the way, with more than 20 Pod locations expected by the end of 2023. We believe JOOLA is the perfect partner for our expansion across multiple disciplines, said Max Kogler, CEO of PingPod. This deal will keep up with our rapid growth. We are thrilled to have a partner aligned with our mission to make ping pong accessible to everyone. JOOLA is a legendary brand in table tennis and has recently gained a leading position in the fast-growing sport of Pickleball. For table tennis, the company provides next-generation equipment, including tables, rackets, knives, rubbers, balls, clothing, nets and robots. The PingPod concept Ping Pong for Everyone is aligned with JOOLA’s core values ​​of Inclusion, Innovation and Inspiration, said Richard Lee, CEO of JOOLA USA. We are excited to partner with PingPod and take the sport of table tennis to the next level together. PingPod’s business model is unique: a network of the world’s first technology-enabled autonomous (no on-site employees) table tennis pods, open 24/7. Pods are typically high-visibility street-level retail spaces with one to six tables, available for rent in 30-minute increments through the PingPods app. The PingPod formula has proven popular with everyone from casual players looking for fun date nights and veteran players training for their next ping pong tournament, to players looking for after-school classes for kids and fun places for private parties. Since opening, PingPod has registered more than 36,000 people to play, with new customer signups at 3,500 per month. How PingPod works: With the PingPod app, register online with your credit card and reserve a table at the street level shopping pods 24/7. Access to the light and airy space comes via digital access on your phone. At your table you get a full basket of high quality balls and free paddles to use if you don’t already have them. Want to capture a great rally for posterity? Press a button next to the table and you will receive the instant replay by email. Looking for partners? Join PingPods #OpenMatching Slack channel and you will find a community. Looking for competition? Join PingPods Leagues and compete in leagues organized by skill. Winners compete for prizes and bragging rights in the robust PingPod community. Safety and security is handled through in-house 24/7 security video surveillance. High resolution images available View source version at businesswire. com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005942/en/ PR: Carol Klenfner, [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS LICENSES (SPORTS) TECHNOLOGY OTHER SPORTS TENNIS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT FASHION APPS/APPLICATIONS RETAIL MOBILE/WIRELESS SOURCE: PingPod Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUB: 01/02/2023 14:41/DISC: 01/02/2023 14:42 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005942/en

