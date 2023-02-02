Michigan football is missing out on 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor





Michigan’s main remaining target in the Class of 2023 is going elsewhere. Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, Archbishop Carroll of Washington DC, made his commitment to the university on Wednesday’s signing day, announcing on ESPN that he will sign with South Carolina in place of other finalists: Michigan, Oregon, Miami, LSU and Maryland. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder was the top ranked non-committed player remaining this recruiting cycle at No. 19 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite system. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and assistants Ron Bellamy, Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome visited Harbor at his home last week to make one last throw for the talented two-player, but it wasn’t enough to move the needle. Name, image, and likeness opportunities reportedly played a major role in his recruitment, an area where Michigan has lagged since launching in the summer of 2021. The option to run athletics also weighed heavily in his decision. The elite sprinter has reiterated that he wants to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics. His speed – he recently ran a blistering 6.64 seconds 60m sprint – is one of the reasons he is such a highly regarded football talent. The game plan is, I’ve been doing it for the past four years, balancing track and football, Harbor said on ESPN. That’s not the hard part. It actually makes it easy with the nutritionist and the strength coach, just the overall structure that we put into the plan so they’ll see me on the soccer field in the fall and on the track in the summer and also go to the Olympics. We would see what happens with that. Schools have recruited Harbor as an edge rusher or as a receiver/tight end. This man is an absolute nature freak, The Michigan Insiders Brice Marie told MLive last week. A physical copy. If you could put someone in a lab and actually put in a Madden create-a-player, this is what it would look like. He is insanely gifted, talented. He has all the qualities and attributes you would want in a football player. With Harbor missing, the Wolverines will fail to bring in a top-100 recruit for the first time since the class of 2018. Michigan signed 23 players during the early period in December and currently holds the No. 18 league in the nation.

