Michigan’s Ronnie Bell, on a ‘surreal’ journey at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. Ronnie Bell thought he was being tricked when he first got a call from Michigan Football halfway through his senior year of high school.

Bell had already signed a letter of intent to play basketball in the state of Missouri, and few football programs had even recruited him, thinking he was only basketball. So when Bell answered Matt Dudek’s former Michigan director of recruiting in December, he immediately googled Dudek’s name to find out if he was real.

“I look up the Michigan staff and he is who he says he is, and before I know it he says, ‘Here, I have coach,’ and then I’m just on the phone with Coach (Jim) Harbaugh, Bell recalled Wednesday. “I couldn’t even believe it. Yeah, and that was just a conversation where he asked how tall I was.”

A LOOK BACK:How Tom Brady’s GOAT Legend Started in Michigan State and Lasted Two Decades

Five years after that fateful phone call, Bell still can’t believe how far football has taken him and how close he came to missing out on his dream.

He told Harbaugh that day in 2017 that he was 160 pounds soaking wet but always wanted to play college football, and when Harbaugh said he loved Bell’s movie, their connection was sealed.

Bell signed with Michigan a few months later, after being released from his scholarship to Missouri State, and will take part in the Senior Bowl college all-star game this week with a chance to improve his stock as a mid-round prospect in April NFL draft.

MORE FROM SENIOR BOWL:Jackson State LB Aubrey Miller: Detroit Lions’ James Houston ‘kicking down doors for us’

“It’s absolutely surreal when you lay down and really think about it, like how close I am to knocking on the door of everything I’ve ever wanted,” Bell said. “It’s definitely a crazy part of life right now, but I’m very excited about everything ahead.”

Bell, Michigan’s leading receiver last season, finished his career with 145 catches, 2,269 yards and two All-Big Ten nominations.

He played 13 games in a reserve role as a freshman and then emerged as one of the Big Ten’s top playmakers in 2019 as he had strong performances late in the season against Michigan State, Ohio State and Alabama (in the Citrus Bowl) . the media’s honorable mention team

Bell’s 2020 season was derailed by COVID, and he tore the ACL in his right knee on a punt return after just one catch in Michigan’s 2021 season opener. He set his career high with 62 catches, 889 yards and four touchdowns to help the Wolverines reach the College Football Playoff last season, and while he may already be in the NFL without that knee injury, Bell said he wouldn’t change a thing. about his career in Michigan.

“I definitely feel like there’s more I’m scratching and climbing to, but I definitely also feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be,” said Bell. “I say, it changes your view of everything. It changes your view of the ball, it changes your view of life. It all worked for the greater good.”

Bell, a two-time Michigan captain, said he’s trying to show off his versatility as a player this week.

He is considered a good route runner who can play outside or inside the slot, and he still has the chops to return punts.

“He’s going to be a great player,” said Olusegun Oluwatimi, Bell’s former roommate and one of three Wolverines on the National Team’s Senior Bowl this week. “He’s gritty, he knows how to play the position, he’s smart and he’s a great leader.”

Contact Dave Birkett at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter@davebirkett.