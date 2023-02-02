Sports
Michigan’s Ronnie Bell, on a ‘surreal’ journey at Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. Ronnie Bell thought he was being tricked when he first got a call from Michigan Football halfway through his senior year of high school.
Bell had already signed a letter of intent to play basketball in the state of Missouri, and few football programs had even recruited him, thinking he was only basketball. So when Bell answered Matt Dudek’s former Michigan director of recruiting in December, he immediately googled Dudek’s name to find out if he was real.
“I look up the Michigan staff and he is who he says he is, and before I know it he says, ‘Here, I have coach,’ and then I’m just on the phone with Coach (Jim) Harbaugh, Bell recalled Wednesday. “I couldn’t even believe it. Yeah, and that was just a conversation where he asked how tall I was.”
A LOOK BACK:How Tom Brady’s GOAT Legend Started in Michigan State and Lasted Two Decades
Five years after that fateful phone call, Bell still can’t believe how far football has taken him and how close he came to missing out on his dream.
He told Harbaugh that day in 2017 that he was 160 pounds soaking wet but always wanted to play college football, and when Harbaugh said he loved Bell’s movie, their connection was sealed.
Bell signed with Michigan a few months later, after being released from his scholarship to Missouri State, and will take part in the Senior Bowl college all-star game this week with a chance to improve his stock as a mid-round prospect in April NFL draft.
MORE FROM SENIOR BOWL:Jackson State LB Aubrey Miller: Detroit Lions’ James Houston ‘kicking down doors for us’
“It’s absolutely surreal when you lay down and really think about it, like how close I am to knocking on the door of everything I’ve ever wanted,” Bell said. “It’s definitely a crazy part of life right now, but I’m very excited about everything ahead.”
Bell, Michigan’s leading receiver last season, finished his career with 145 catches, 2,269 yards and two All-Big Ten nominations.
He played 13 games in a reserve role as a freshman and then emerged as one of the Big Ten’s top playmakers in 2019 as he had strong performances late in the season against Michigan State, Ohio State and Alabama (in the Citrus Bowl) . the media’s honorable mention team
Bell’s 2020 season was derailed by COVID, and he tore the ACL in his right knee on a punt return after just one catch in Michigan’s 2021 season opener. He set his career high with 62 catches, 889 yards and four touchdowns to help the Wolverines reach the College Football Playoff last season, and while he may already be in the NFL without that knee injury, Bell said he wouldn’t change a thing. about his career in Michigan.
“I definitely feel like there’s more I’m scratching and climbing to, but I definitely also feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be,” said Bell. “I say, it changes your view of everything. It changes your view of the ball, it changes your view of life. It all worked for the greater good.”
Bell, a two-time Michigan captain, said he’s trying to show off his versatility as a player this week.
He is considered a good route runner who can play outside or inside the slot, and he still has the chops to return punts.
“He’s going to be a great player,” said Olusegun Oluwatimi, Bell’s former roommate and one of three Wolverines on the National Team’s Senior Bowl this week. “He’s gritty, he knows how to play the position, he’s smart and he’s a great leader.”
Contact Dave Birkett at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter@davebirkett.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.freep.com/story/sports/nfl/lions/2023/02/01/michigan-football-ronnie-bell-nfl-draft-senior-bowl/69862623007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Michigan’s Ronnie Bell, on a ‘surreal’ journey at Senior Bowl
- Join the fashion flock with these chic feathered pieces
- Is Illinois expecting a major earthquake?
- Blue Devils travel to Blacksburg for Hokie Invitational
- Jinger Duggar breaks strict family dress code by wearing sexy skin-tight leather pants in new book tour video
- New York Islanders teach girl hockey players about the importance of Title IX
- PM Modi receives President Biden’s invitation for a state visit over the summer
- Emily Ratajkowski’s son Sylvester, 1, lands Tory Burch campaign
- Michigan football is missing out on 2023 five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor
- If you think I lied about partygate, you’re crazy
- Ross Dress for Less opens its first Michigan store in Southgate – The News Herald
- Move Over, Jeff Koons, Another Awful Artwork Heads To The Moon