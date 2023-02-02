Grand Rapids Griffins | Sled hockey game returns on February 8





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. The Grand Rapids Griffins and Grand Rapids Sled Wings, one of the most unique events anywhere involving a professional sports team, will play their 16th annual sled hockey game presented by Meijer on Wednesday, February 8 at 6:00 PM at Griffs IceHouse in Belknap Park (30 Coldbrook St NE). Doors open at 5 p.m. Prior to the game, fans can try out a sled on the ice for a minimum donation of $1 (5 p.m.-5:50 p.m.) and get autographs from their favorite Griffins players (5:20 p.m.-5:50 p.m.). p.m). The game will consist of two 20 minute periods with a running clock. The opposing sled hockey teams will feature a mix of players from both the Griffins and Sled Wings junior teams. During the second period, local media personalities will also participate by running shifts on the ice. Tickets are available at the door for €5 per person or €20 per family. Children two and under are free and donations are welcome. The junior Sled Wings, a talented team of children and teens with physical disabilities, is sponsored by the Griffins Youth Foundation in partnership with Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. They became Michigan’s first junior-level sled hockey team upon their formation in 2001 and have built a national reputation winning several prestigious tournaments and developing six players for U.S. national teams. The Sled Wings won their second national championship in 2022 and have been national runners-up four times, while goaltender Taggart Vander Molen has been a member of the US National Development Team since 2018, when at age 15 he became the youngest ever netminder to be named to the team. The 16th Annual Griffins & Sled Wings Sled Hockey Game is presented by Meijer and sponsored by Acrisure, the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation, Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports, and Smallegan Real Estate. The rules for sledge hockey are almost identical to traditional hockey, except that the participants sit on paddled sleds. Players use shortened hockey sticks with a blade on one end and a pickaxe on the other (similar to a toe pick on a figure skate), which they use to propel themselves across the ice. Similar to traditional hockey, checks, penalties, and hard shots are all abundant in sled hockey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://griffinshockey.com/news/griffins-sled-wings-sled-hockey-game-returns-feb-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos