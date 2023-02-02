College Football Recruiting Ranking: Alabama Closes Class No. 1 on National Signing Day 2023





For the third time in six years, the annual college football recruiting crown has been won by the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Nick Saban completed his outstanding class on Wednesday at the traditional national signing day, taking first place on the 247Sports team ranking for the Crimson Tide with a class total of 327.68 points. Alabama’s class has a record nine players ranked as five-star contenders, including EDGE, according to 247Sports Keon Kelly (No. 3 overall), offensive linemanLady Proctor(No. 5 overall) and safety Caleb Downs (No. 8 overall). In all, 11 of the nation’s top 100 players are either going to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, or are already on campus. The star class ranks third all-time in the 247Sports team rankings, behind only last year’s class at Texas A&M (328.59) and Alabama’s 2021 class (327.76). Indeed, the top three recruiting classes of all time have been drawn over the last three cycles. Keeley (6-foot-5, 242 pounds), a prospect from Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Florida, went to Alabama on December 12 and signed with the Tide nine days later. Andrew Ivins, director of scouting for 247Sports, was delighted with his potential. “Already quite muscular and well developed in the top half, but will only get fuller in the next few years and has a chance to add about 25 pounds,” Ivins wrote. “The type of pass rusher who has shown that he can attack the corner kick both quickly and powerfully.” Downs (5-foot-11, 197 pounds), a prospect from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia, was named MaxPreps National Player of the Year and Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year following the 2022 season. “First of all, he’s a great person,” Saban said in December. “A very smart football player. Football means a lot to him. And the guy is a great competitor, loves competition. Their team won the state championship. with the team he played with all the time, and they won the state championship in Georgia, which is a major achievement. I just think he is the right person. He has leadership qualities that are hard to come by, and the man has been given a lot of physical talent to develop into something special.” Saban will look for a new quarterback in 2023 following the departure of Bryce Young and an early four-star entrant That’s Holsteinchance of getting the job. The 6-foot-4, 222-pounder from Zachary High School in Louisiana ranks #148 in the class. He threw 52 touchdowns over the past two seasons and scored another 23 on the ground. Gabe Brooks, national scouting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Holstein. “Effective in short to medium passing game due to high speed,” Brooks wrote. “Demonstrates ability to fit in the window in those situations. Typically accurate and consistent with those levels. Improved runner as a junior with noticeably better functional athleticism as a scrambler. Not a dancer in the game-expansion sense, but climbs the pocket very well and shows a straight burst on the decision to stop and run. Athletic enough to keep the defense fair and get a designed run here and there.” Just how good is this class? Every high school player Saban has signed during this cycle is a five- or four-star prospect, all but one: three-starConor Taltythe second ranked kicker in the country.

