UMass Amherst Athletics





FAIRFAX, Va. The University of Massachusetts men's basketball team fell short on the road Wednesday night to George Mason, 70-59. The Minutemen (13-9 overall, 4-6 Atlantic 10) return home for a Saturday matchup at the Mullins Center against Davidson as part of Dr. JDay. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 in the US. Wildens Leveque helped UMass to an early 7-5 lead with four quick runs as the Minuteman defense held the Patriots without a field goal for 2:55. Leveque finished the night with a season-high 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go with four boards. George Mason started the game 5-of-7 from the field and followed with seven unanswered runs to lead 12-7 with 13:12 left in the first. UMass grabbed four offensive rebounds in the first five minutes as part of eight in the first half and 15 on the night. The Minutemen finished the game with a 38-35 lead on the glass led by Dyondre Dominguez' 11 rebounds, his second game in a row with 10 or more. Rasol Diggins ended the Patriots' scoring run with five straight runs off the bench, including a sweep and score as part of seven UMass steals in the first, to kick off a 10-0 UMass scoring run to tie the score at 17-12 to bring. After a TJ Weeks Jr. layup helped give the Minutemen their biggest lead of the first half at 28-21 with 3:00 left, George Mason scored 10 unanswered points to take a 31-28 lead into halftime . Weeks ended with eight points and four rebounds in the first half en route to finishing with a game-high 18 points and five boards tied. George Mason's run continued into the second half, finishing on an 18-2 run to put the home side ahead 39-30 just under three minutes. The Minutemen held the Patriots without a field goal made for 6:43 of game time as they stormed back to take the lead. Diggins knocked over a 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game ahead of a one-handed Leveque strike that gave UMass a 43–42 lead with 9:47 left to play. Ken Thompson capped off the 11-0 scoring run with a jumper as part of 10 points on the night. The Patriots answered with an 8-0 scoring run to extend their lead to seven at 51-44 with 6:36 left. George Mason scored eight straight field goals to build his biggest lead of the game at 64-51 with 2:52 left to play. Follow the Minutemen on Twitter at @UMassMBB, on Instagram and Facebook at @UMassBasketball, and online at www.UMassAthletics.com for a full coverage of the UMass men's basketball team.

