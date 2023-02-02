The Jewish football coach helped chip away at the merit of Harvard’s elite social status

When Harvard University named athletic director Bill Bingham in a pioneering college sports role in 1926, the alumnus pledged to return the game to student athletes. He hired Arnold Horween as head football coach to bring back fun. The duo did that and more.

Before then, there was a lot of fuss about Harvard football players going through the motions, playing without passion, just because that was the path to acclaim and an executive position on Wall Street, he said. Zev Elevenpresident of Gratz College in Melrose Park, Pa. Bingham and Horween rearranged things rewarding hard work and rekindling the love of sports and fun.

Eleff’s forthcoming book Dyed in Crimson: Football, Faith, and Remaking Harvard’s America tells the story, he told JNS, of how those on the fringes of American life can make a significant mark on the mainstream.

In the 1920s Boston Brahmins, wealthy New Englanders and descendants of the Puritans, ruled Harvard. Football provided a place where a working-class Protestant (Bingham), an Irish Catholic (Eddie Casey, freshman coach), and a Midwestern Jew (Horween) could strip away that elitism and replace social status with merit.

They propel a sleepy team to the Rose Bowl, Eleff said.

As today, Harvard was at the forefront of elite American culture. That hasn’t changed, and perhaps never will, according to Eleff. What happens at Harvard matters. We tend to think of it as an isolated citadel, not phased by its exterior, he said. Here’s a history that challenges that assumption.

Harvard has recently been in the news for offering, declining and then re-offering a fellowship to an activist accused of anti-Israel bias. A century ago, when a Jewish resident of Chicago put Harvard football on the map, A. Lawrence Lowell, the university’s president from 1909 to 1933, imposed quotas on Jewish students.

It’s important to remember that Harvard, like any university, is a complicated organization with many stakeholders. One decision in one sector often doesn’t reflect the entire university, Eleff told JNS. I view all of these decisions as choices or contingencies. Back on the football field in the 1920s, stakeholder coaches, alumni, and presidents had decisions to make. The same applies now.

A former Harvard team captain, Horween went on to run his family’s successful teaching business in Chicago and to serve as a trustee of the Chicago Symphony. He and his brother Ralph played in the National Football League in 1923, a feat that would not be repeated in the NFL. until 2012when Jewish brothers Mitchell Schwartz and Geoff Schwartz played for the Browns and Vikings respectively.

Bill Bingham and Arnold Horween in the late 1920s. Photo: Courtesy

Horween had already graduated from Harvard when Lowell’s Jewish quota was instituted. But his prominence in Cambridge, Mass., challenged both the Harvard president and his elite culture, which was designed to keep outsiders, well, out of their school, Eleff said.

Steven Riess, professor emeritus at Northeastern Illinois University and editor of the 1998 book Sports and the American Jew, reviewed the book months ago and sees things differently. The argument is stronger than the evidence, he told JNS.

Harvard and the rest of the Ivy League were becoming increasingly anti-Semitic at the time, and Riess told JNS that it is wishful thinking to see Jewish involvement in Harvard sports as a sign that Jewish fortunes and reputations in Cambridge were changing.

In 1922, a Yale University alumni committee investigated the basketball program after a team of Jewish players from the Atlas club defeated the all-Heathen Yale team 42-22 in a charity game in front of the largest crowd in New Haven history, according to Ries’s book. The committee blamed anti-Semitic coaching, and after recruiting Jewish players, Yale went from basement to championship in 1923, he wrote.

But talented Jewish players were exceptions to the rule, whose athletic prowess overshadowed their Jewish identity rather than being public examples that frustrated anti-Semites and pushed them toward inclusion, Riess told JNS.

Winning replaced everything, Riess said. If you had a Jewish star, go get it. But if you were another Jewish man, they didn’t need you.

You had to be very special if you were Jewish, he added.

Despite significant Jewish athletic achievements in the Olympics, boxing, and fencing in the US and Europe, Jews were not viewed as able-bodied in the 1920s. Instead, according to Riess, Jews were seen as physically inept, effeminate and weak.

For example, Jewish men represented the largest ethnic group to fight for Germany in World War I. They don’t get credit for it, Riess said. And some of the top boxers in England in the late 18th and early 19th centuries who then came to America were Jews. That was also the case with top football players in Hungary at the beginning of the 20th century.

Everyone was jealous of these Jews. It was so bad for the Hungarians. Jews even surpassed them in football, Riess said.

Today, Jews get more credit as athletes, he said. And the public considers more athletes to be Jewish than a century ago. Max Baer, ​​​​who defeated the famous German champion Max Schmeling at Yankee Stadium in 1933, wore a Star of David on his boxing shorts, but since his mother was not Jewish, the public did not perceive him as such, according to Riess.

Eleff’s research for the book led him in a different direction, and he claims that sports, particularly football at Harvard, paved the way for Jewish acceptance.

Eleff, one of the youngest presidents in American higher education, formerly chief academic officer of Hebrew Theological College and vice provost of Touro College Illinois, has long been a huge sports fan, particularly football. He accidentally stumbled upon what would become the basis of the book, and his wife Melissa suggested that they take it further.

I had discovered Horween in the context of a myth. People had made up a story that he had to change his name when he applied to Harvard to avoid the quota, Eleff said. He did change his name, but to later play for the NFL’s Chicago Cardinals. When I realized the story wasn’t true, I knew there was more to it.

The book gave him the opportunity to combine his passions for football, American Jewish history, and religious history.

What does he hope readers will get out of the book? The role of contingencies, said Eleff. History is made by the choices we make. That’s what happened in the sporting lives of Bill Bingham, Arnold Horween and Eddie Casey.