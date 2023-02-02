Sports
Army’s Late Basket Snaps Lehigh’s eight-game win streak
BETHLEHEM, Pa. After fighting back from a 10-point deficit early in the second half, the Lehigh men’s basketball team suffered a 71-69 loss to Army West Point from a Jared Cross layup with 5.4 seconds to play at Stabler Arena on Wednesday night .
The Mountain Hawks (13-9, 8-3 PL) suffer their first loss since January 2, dropping the season series to the Black Knights. Army (13-11, 7-4 PL) wins its second game in a row to win against Lehigh for the first time since the 2020 season. Lehigh still holds sole second place in the standings, while the Black Knights are now only third.
Lehigh’s biggest lead came after the first basket, but Army would hold a lead for most of the first half. The Black Knights led by a slim margin, peaking by five points, 25-20, after the Mountain Hawks tied the game at 20-20. sophomore Keith Higgins Jr. got Lehigh within one point, 31-30 with 1:18 left in the half, but an Army backstepping jumper from Jalen Rucker as the horn sounded sent Lehigh into the locker room trailing by four points, 36-32.
The Army began a six-point run to extend its lead to 10 points, the biggest of the game for the Black Knights, nearly two minutes into the second half. The Mountain Hawks scored the next 13 points to take their first lead, 43-42, since the game began. Over the next four minutes of action, the teams would tie four times, with sophomores Tyler Whitney-Sidney tie the game at 50-50 after stealing and scoring.
The Black Knights went back up front with two possessions and maintained a five-point lead before Lehigh bounced back to take another point lead on a pair of Whitney-Sidney free throws, 63-62 with four minutes to play. Again Whitney-Sidney put de Bruin and White ahead after a few foul shots, with 1:07 left. After Army’s Ethan Roberts sank the front end of a one-on-one chance to tie the game, Lehigh grabbed a rebound with 45 seconds left. On that possession, Higgins Jr. missed. an elbow shot that gave the Black Knights the ball with 13.5 seconds left. Cross got behind the Mountain Hawks’ defense and made a layup with just 5.4 seconds to play. sophomore Ben Knostmann attempted a driving layup for the buzzer, but it was beaten away by Army’s Abe Johnson, sealing victory for the Black Knights.
Four Mountain Hawks finished in double digits and combined for 50 of Lehigh’s 69 points. sophomore Keith Higgins Jr. led all scorers with 17 points and a team-high five steals. He also added a rebound and an assist. Junior Dominic Parolin contributed 12 points and six boards with two more assists, a blocked shot and a steal. Parolin was a clean 6-for-6 at the charity streak, while Whitney-Sidney added 11 points, five of them on the foul line, and two steals, one rebound and an assist. Rounding out the double-digit scorers was Knostman who scored a career-high 10 points for the Brown and White. Knostman went 5-for-8 from the floor with five rebounds, one assist and a steal.
Senior Eve Taylor recorded eight points and led the team with seven boards to go with two assists. Classmate Reed Fenton emptied two of Lehigh’s three three-pointers for his six points and grabbed one rebound.
Rucker had a game-high 23 points, helping a trio of Black Knights reach double digits. Rucker added eight boards, three assists and a steal, while Coleton Benson and Charlie Peterson each threw in 13 points.
Lehigh shot 41.4 percent (24-for-58) from the floor while shooting a season-lowest 15.8 percent (3-for-19) for three-pointers, while Army shot 46.3 percent (25-for-54) and 37.5 percent (6-for-16) from behind the arc.
Lehigh made eight turnovers that turned the Army into just six points, while the Black Knights were forced to 18 miscues that turned the Mountain Hawks into 22 points. The Brown and White were beaten back 38-31, but led points in the paint, 36-28.
On Saturday afternoon, the Mountain Hawks try to reel in rival Lafayette at Kirby Sports Center. The tip is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN+ and Fox Sports Radio 94.7 FM and 1230 AM.
