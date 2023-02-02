Sports
Purdue Football: National Signing Day – High School/Junior College
IT’S NATIONAL SIGN UP DAY… AGAIN!
Personally, like my feelings about the NFL draft, I liked the signing day when it was a one-day football blowout and not an ostensibly bi-monthly event. Regardless of my feelings, Signing Day Part II is happening as I type, and Coach Walters and his team are filling gaps left unaddressed on the first signing day. I’ll be providing (or commissioning) more detailed individual analysis in the coming week, but I thought I’d give you the overview first.
Class of 2023 signatures
Tight end
George Burhenn
Purdue failed to make a tight end in the first signing period, and with Payne Durham moving on to the next level, there was a need. Burhenn, a 3*, 65, 205 pound tight end from Mr. Vernon High School in Mount Vernon, Indiana fit the bill.
I was surprised when Burhenn didn’t sign with anyone in the first signing period. He is not a player who fills a spot at the last minute. 247 Sports considered him the 7th best player in the state of Indiana.
Right now he is a great wide receiver. Hell must work the dinner table (my favorite type of work) and weight room to transform itself into a college tight end, but the raw athletic stuff is hard to ignore.
Next season, he will be the top rated tight end on the roster. That’s a solid late pick for coach Seth Doege to develop.
Athlete
Armmad branch
I’ve already spent quite a few words on Arhmad this week (you can find the article here).
Branch is a composite 3*, 61, 175 pound receiver/defensive back from Festus High School in Festus, Missouri. He is relatively new to football, only playing ball in high school as a junior and senior, but is not new to being an elite athlete. He is also a basketball/track and field star who wouldn’t look out of place on a college basketball team.
Coach Walters wants to improve the overall athleticism on the roster, and signing guys like Branch is the way to achieve this goal. He could play wide receiver, corner kick or safety for Purdue. He’s a guy you get on the program now and later decide where you want to play him.
Derick Rogers Jr.
Rogers is a 3*, 61, 170 pound athlete from Jones High School in Orlando, Florida. Maryland and UNLV’s former commitment gives the Boilermakers another athlete for the offensive and defensive staff to fight over.
He primarily played receiver in high school, hauling in 48 receptions for 820 yards and 8 touchdowns as a senior, but like Arhmad Branch, he has the physical attributes Coach Walters loves in his defensive backs. He is another player without a set position that increases the overall athleticism of the roster.
Mondrell dean
Dean is a 3*, 63, 237 pound athlete from Hurricane High School in Hurricane, West Virginia. He played mostly defensive end in high school, but comes in as an athlete for Purdue. Branch and Rogers are classic athletes who can play receiver or defensive. Dean, on the other hand, is an odd combination of running back/defensive end.
He exploded in 2022 as a defensive end, recording 139 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 4 forced fumbles. His rushing stats were nothing to sneeze at either, running for 617 yards and 16 touchdowns while pulling double duty.
He kind of reminds me of former Clemson All-American Vic Beasley. Vic came to Clemson as a running/tight side/defensive side and after two seasons of trying to find his best position, settled into a defensive side and finished as an All-American and top 10 draft pick.
Running backs coach Lamar Conrad was his chief recruiter, and I assume he’ll take a look when a change of pace thunders back, but I also like his athleticism and acceleration on the defensive end. Like the other 2 athletes Purdue picked up today, Coach Walters is all about speed and athleticism. Dean brings both to the table, it’s now up to the coaching staff to figure out what suits him best and coach him.
offensive line
Issia Walker
I last wrote about Walker here last week. Walker is a 64,310 pound right tackle originally from Norland High School in Miami and comes to Purdue after a circuitous career that saw him enroll in 3 different schools (Florida, then Miami, then Butler Community College) before transferring to West Lafayette went on to play for new offensive line coach Matt Mattox.
Walker is a good tackle. That’s what he played in high school, and that’s what he played at Butler CC. He’s athletic enough to move to the left but prefers the right, which is where I expect him to stay at Purdue. Light on his feet for a big man, he hunts linebackers and second-level defensive backs well. That should serve him well in an attack where offensive linemen are asked to step out and lead the way on perimeter runs and fencing.
This is redundant, but primarily he is an upgrade in terms of athleticism to Purdue’s offensive line, which was primarily asked to form a wall in front of the quarterback and hold it long enough for the quarterback to hit the ball. throw off. I expect a more active and mobile line under Coach Harrell and Mattox, and Walker is an active and mobile right tackle.
