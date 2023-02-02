Late peak pushes OSU past Tech

Next game: the state of Kansas 2/5/2023 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon 05 February (Sun) / 1pm the state of Kansas History

STILLWATER, Oklahoma. Despite a career-best 25 points from Bryn Gerlich in its former stomping grounds, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 86-74 to Oklahoma State at Iba-Gallagher Arena on Wednesday night.

Leading 70-69 with 5:23 to play, Texas Tech (16-7, 3-6 Big 12 Conference) was outscored 17-4 in the final five minutes and fell to Oklahoma State for the seventh consecutive time ( 15-7, 5-5 Big 12).

During the last 20 minutes of play, Gerlich was simply sensational, scoring 21 of her 25 points over that span. In the end, the guard was 10-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-6 from 3-point range. The only thing slowing the younger Gerlich on Wednesday was foul trouble as the former Cowgirl played just 28 minutes and 10 seconds.

freshman Bailey Maupin reached double digits for the first time since January 7, scoring 11 points before committing an error. Four of Maupin’s five fouls occurred in the last 10 minutes of action.

In the end, OSU got 30 free throws while Tech only managed 14 attempts from the line. Tech was called for 27 fouls while OSU was only called for 13.

Ok State placed five of its seven players in double digits led by UTA transfer Terryn Milton. Milton scored 22 points and finished with nine assists and six rebounds. She finished at +17 on the night.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Behind five quick Tech turnovers, OSU got off to a strong 9-3 start with 7:25 to play in the opening quarter.

After Rhyle McKinney made her second 3-pointer of the game to put Tech inside 9-6 with 6:52 to play, OSU scored nine of the next 11 to take a 15-8 lead with 5:09 to play in the first.

Tech used a triple of Bre’Amber Scott to cap off a 12-3 run that gave the Lady Raiders their first lead at 20-18 with 1:21 to play in the first quarter.

OSU answered with the next four runs before Tech used a driving layup from Scott to tie the game at 22-all heading into the second quarter.

Scott only scored a total of seven points on Wednesday, the first time since Dec. 22 that she didn’t hit double digits.

In the opening quarter, the Lady Raiders shot a blistering 9-of-10 from the floor and 3-of-4 from three.

For the first three minutes and 23 seconds of the second, Tech and OSU traded baskets, as OSU led 30-29 with 6:37 to play in the quarter.

Despite the strong start, Tech allowed Oklahoma State to score 14 of the last 21 points of the second quarter as the Cowgirls led 44–36 at halftime.

OSU scored 28 of his 44 points in the first half in the paint, shooting 18 of 29 (62.1 percent) from the floor.

After a Lexy Keys basket gave OSU its first double-digit lead at 46-36 with 9:15 to play in the third, Tech answered with the next nine points to go inside 46-45 with 17 minutes and 16 seconds to play .

OSU answered with the next six points and 10 of the next 12 to grab a nine-point (56-47) with 2:31 left in the third.

Then Bryn went to work.

The combo guard scored the next eight points to cut the OSU lead to 58-55 with 75 seconds left in the third.

Gerlich’s second triple was almost a 30-footer coming in. The eight-point sprint gave the Texan 12 points for the quarter as she shot a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor.

OSU answered the Gerlich blowout with three quick runs to take a 61-55 lead heading into the fourth.

Tech used nine more points from Gerlich to go all the way up front, 64-63 with 7:50 left in the ball game.

The two teams continued to trade punches until OSU used a 16-0 run to go up for 85-70.

Tech couldn’t get closer than 12 on the stretch and fell 86-74.

COACH SPEAKING HC KRISTA GERLICH:

“We kind of lost our cool tonight and we didn’t perform very well from a timeout. OSU changed our defense quite a bit early in the fourth quarter and we didn’t handle that well, which is disappointing because we’ve been very good against zone this season. The first five minutes of the game we turned the ball around because of what we were doing. We had five sales on the first five assets and it was all of us. After that, Oklahoma State played good defense and came after us. They came through some passing lanes and took away what we were trying to do. We had several offensive offenses that were unfortunate. I’m definitely not going away from Oklahoma State because they made us flip basketball.”

IN THE BOX SCORE:

Scott failed to attempt a free throw for the first time this season.

Her seven runs were the fewest she scored in a Big 12 game this season.

Tech shot 51.8 percent from the floor and made seven three-pointers.

The Lady Raiders defeated OSU 21-15 from behind the arc.

The Lady Raiders were outscored 48-42 in points in the paint.

Tech turned the ball 22 times and OSU converted that turnover into 24 points.

Shavers scored 10 points tonight. It was her 11e game with 10+ total points and sixth in Big 12 game.

Katie Ferrell scored a season-high nine points. However, she went wrong for the sixth time.

She shot 4-of-5 from the floor.

NEXT ONE:

The Lady Raiders kick off the second half of the Big 12 season when Kansas State comes to town on Sunday. The United Supermarkets Arena tip is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.