The unstoppable Davison Igbinosuns climb to Ohio State Football from two directions in New Jersey





COLUMBUS, Ohio New Ohio State football cornerback Davison Igbinosun made two major moves during his senior season at Union (NJ) High School. Union coach Lou Grosso said his staff soon realized that fouls by the opposing Igbinosun avoided altogether. So they moved the two-year-old cornerback to free safety. Halfway through the first game, the coaches also realized that Igbinosun needed the ball in his hands. So the defensive standout became a running back, receiver, and occasional Wildcat quarterback, scoring 20 touchdowns. In his senior year, he was everything, Grosso told cleveland.com. Offensively he was unstoppable and defensively he was the leader in the middle. Featured Buckeyes Stories What Davison Igbinosun’s Dedication Means for Ohio State Football Cornerbacks Ohio States 2023 defensive depth chart: Making room for young talent, corner questions and DL advantage: Buckeye Talk What’s wrong with the Ohio State basketball team? Hey Stefan Igbinosun was the top prospect in the state of New Jersey when he left for Ole Miss last year. He was the best remaining player on the transfer portal, according to the 247Sports ranking, when he committed to OSU on Tuesday. Grosso believes the physical play that helped make Igbinosun a freshman All-American can be traced back in part to that last season, where he did some of everything. Igbinosun joins his brother Desmond, a safety at Rutgers, as the Big Ten defensive backs. When they played the younger Davison together on corner, the older Desmond at strong safety Grosso said the siblings shared an advanced understanding of opponent tendencies and ability to make checks. Desmond Igbinosun has a size more than his brother. However, Davison Igbinosun emerged as the most recruited player because he was so projectable as a Power 5 cornerback. They saw that with Union in his sophomore year, as he embarked on a senior-led defense that won a state championship. It has the prototypical corner body, Grosso said. He’s right under 6-4, has really long arms and he’s really good at man-to-man coverage and always has been. It goes back to being competitive and never wanting to be beaten. Igbinosun was recruited to Ole Miss by Chris Partridge, a New Jersey native and former Paramus High School coach who broke into college coaching at Michigan. Partridge had served as the Rebels’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons, but was replaced in mid-January by former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Igbinosun entered the transfer portal soon after. Grasso said there had been minimal contact with Ohio State during Igbinosun’s recruitment. However, when he spoke to the new Buckeye the day he committed, he said the excitement was obvious. This was his school that he loved and wanted to go to when the recruiting process began, Grasso said. He knows what Ohio State is and how important it is. Finding a player with Igbinosun’s potential in a position of distress is also a pretty big deal for OSU. If you or a loved one have questions and need to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit 1800gamer.net For more information. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800 gambler.

