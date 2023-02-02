Hockey games at Evergy Plaza give locals an outlet without having to travel

It was a chilly 15-degree Monday night as the staff at the CoreFirst Ice Rink in downtown Evergy Plaza prepared for a final staff appreciation night of pond hockey.

Event manager Dylan Tyler and his staff ran a small ice resurfacer around the ring doing what they do best: scraping loose ice and bringing up special goals as local hockey enthusiasts started showing up.

Since December, pond hockey pick-up games, similar to regular hockey, only with fewer players, wooden goals, no goalkeepers, and a general rule of keeping the puck on the ice, began to become a routine for Topekans who yearned for a chance to pick up their pick up sticks and play in the city.

Many who came out have played for previous professional teams in the city, including the Scarecrows, Tarantulas, Roadrunners and, most recently, the Topeka Pilots, who left mid-season in 2020. Members of the Topeka Pilots and other Topekans still play as the Topeka Kings and Topeka Scarecrows in Kansas City, where there are more rinks and competitions to keep their skills in check.

Lance Quilling and his brother, Brad Quilling, played for Topeka teams after moving to the area from southwestern Kansas, where Denver was the closest place to play. After playing in college, Lance said he continued to play for the local teams before they shut down.

Topeka’s downtown ice rink, which opened in November and closed last weekend, gave them a chance to skate again without traveling far.

“Without some of the hockey guys in Topeka, I don’t know how possible[the rink]would have been,” said Tyler. “We need the people who knew how to skate to be our skate monitors because you can’t just have someone trying to help people.”

Valerie Jinenez, wearing an Edmonton Oilers jersey, prepared to hit the ice and helped her friend Kylee Fine, who had recently moved to Topeka, with the equipment and padding.

“I never really played much until I met her,” said Fine. “It became a bigger part of our lives when she moved here, and we just followed it wherever we could.”

Jinenez, who is from Edmonton, Canada, was able to learn on outdoor ice rinks set up by local YMCA organizations. In the north, hockey is as popular as basketball or football here, so infrastructure and support are available to maintain rinks year-round.

“I really hope this is going to help, you know, to bring more awareness and attention to[skating and hockey],” Jinenez said. “This could be really good for the community. I think it’s a great time, you know, not just for people who want to play hockey, but just get out there, learn… get your families involved and stuff.”

Although the ice rink in Topeka is closed for the season, the popularity of the sport continues through community-supported Facebook pages like Adult Topeka Hockey League and Shawnee County Ice Rink.

Lance said he hopes continuing the discussion will further fuel interest in creating an ice rink that would be more than a seasonal pop-up.

“This is also something to think about,” Lance said. “You know, like even (Topeka), we’re the largest city in this area without ice. Like even Saint Joe, that’s about 71,000 (population), and they have an ice rink that they can maintain.”

“So I know the need is there, we just need to get the county on board. We tried and got some momentum going, and then something else happens, and so we’re really hoping it will last this time.”