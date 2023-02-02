No. 18 Mens Golf claims team title at Southwestern Invitational





WESTLAKE VILLAGE, California. The No. 18 Texas Men’s Golf team fired a 2-over-par 290 on Wednesday to earn a wire-to-wire victory at the Southwestern Invitational at North Ranch Country Club. The Longhorns posted a three-round total of 14 under par 850 (270-290-290) to win by 13 strokes against No. 2 and tournament host No. 15 Pepperdine by 1 under par 863 (290-288-285), while No. 5 Arizona State finished third with 4-over-par 868 (275-304-289). In the individual competition, freshmen Keaton Wo achieved a 2-under-par 70 on Wednesday and placed second with a total of 54 holes of 8-under-par 208 (67-71-70). Vo finished just one stroke behind tournament medalist Michael Brennan of Wake Forest at 9-under-par 207 (70-68-69). freshman Jacob Sosa , who set a school record on 18 holes of 11 under par 61 in Monday’s opening round, recorded a 2 over par 74 on Wednesday and finished in third place with 7 under par 209 (61-74-74). freshman Christian Maas also had an impressive performance with a tie for fifth place at 4-under-par 212 (68-70-74). The 12-team field at the Southwestern Invitational included five teams ranked in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches’ Poll (November 18). This was the Longhorns’ first team title of the 2022–23 season. Texas returns to the course on February 8-10 (Wednesday-Friday) when it competes in the Amer Ari Invitational in Kamuela, Hawaii. The lineup freshman Keaton Wo got a 2-under-par 70 to finish individual second at 8-under-par 208 (67-71-70). Second place marked a collegiate best finish for Vo. He previously tied for fourth in the 18-hole stroke play portion of the East Lake Cup (Oct. 24), and his previous best 54-hole finish was tied for 29th in the Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-11). . His opening round 67 was an 18-hole collegiate best score. After a par for nine with a pair of birdies and two bogeys on Wednesday, Vo posted birdies on holes 12 and 14 along with seven pars on the back nine.

got a 2-under-par 70 to finish individual second at 8-under-par 208 (67-71-70). Second place marked a collegiate best finish for Vo. He previously tied for fourth in the 18-hole stroke play portion of the East Lake Cup (Oct. 24), and his previous best 54-hole finish was tied for 29th in the Stephens Cup (Oct. 10-11). . His opening round 67 was an 18-hole collegiate best score. After a par for nine with a pair of birdies and two bogeys on Wednesday, Vo posted birdies on holes 12 and 14 along with seven pars on the back nine. freshman Jacob Sosa achieved a 2-over-par 74 in his final round and placed third in the individual standings with 7-under-par 209 (61-74-74). Sosa was 4-over through his first 14 holes on Wednesday, but he rallied to make birdies on holes 15 and 18 to finish 2-over. His previous best 54-hole showing was tied for 31st at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational (September 16-18).

achieved a 2-over-par 74 in his final round and placed third in the individual standings with 7-under-par 209 (61-74-74). Sosa was 4-over through his first 14 holes on Wednesday, but he rallied to make birdies on holes 15 and 18 to finish 2-over. His previous best 54-hole showing was tied for 31st at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational (September 16-18). freshman Christian Maas recorded a 2-over-par 74 in his final round to tie for fifth place with 4-under-par 212 (68-70-74). This marked Maas’ second top-five effort of the year, as he previously placed third at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational (October 3-4). Maas registered four birdies during Wednesday’s round.

recorded a 2-over-par 74 in his final round to tie for fifth place with 4-under-par 212 (68-70-74). This marked Maas’ second top-five effort of the year, as he previously placed third at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational (October 3-4). Maas registered four birdies during Wednesday’s round. To graduate Brian Stark , who made his debut in a Longhorn uniform after transferring at the start of the spring semester, posted a 2-over-par 74 on Wednesday to finish 28th at 7-over-par 223 (74-75-74). He scored three birdies on his final round.

, who made his debut in a Longhorn uniform after transferring at the start of the spring semester, posted a 2-over-par 74 on Wednesday to finish 28th at 7-over-par 223 (74-75-74). He scored three birdies on his final round. Senior Travis Vic got an even par 72 on his final round. After starting the round at 4-over through his first two holes, Vick rallied to record four birdies and one eagle (par-five No. 15) to one bogey over his last 16 holes on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/2/1/mens-golf-no-18-mens-golf-claims-team-title-at-southwestern-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos