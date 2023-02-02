Park accepts invitation to 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur





Austin, Texas Sophomore All-American Bohyun Park has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, held March 29-April 1 in Augusta, Georgia. Starting the week leading up to the 87th Masters Tournament, the international field will compete over 54 holes of stroke play, with a drop to 30 players and a tie after 36 holes. The first two rounds will take place on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday, March 29 and Thursday, March 30. The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official exhibition round on Friday, March 31. round will take place at Augusta National on Saturday, April 1 and will feature the contestants who made the cut. Park earned All-America honors as a freshman as she played in 11 tournaments with a 72.65 batting average and posted a team-best 15 rounds on par or better. In her sophomore season, Park tied for second place in the ANNIKA Intercollegiate and tied for 11th place.ein The Momial. “Receiving my first invitation to play in the ANWA was a moment that will always be etched in my memory,” said Park. “To have the opportunity to take part in such a prestigious event surrounded by some of the best players in the world was truly an honor. I was filled with excitement and couldn’t wait to get started. The ANWA has always known faced its challenging track and competitive players, and to be able to compete alongside them was a dream come true. I knew this was going to be a once in a lifetime experience and I am determined to make the most of it.” “Augusta National Golf Club is sacred ground for golfers,” the Texas head coach said Ryan Murphy said. “Just being able to play there is an honor and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for most. To compete there is a dream. The ANWA invitation is very hard to get. Only 72 of the very best in the world receive an invite and Bohyun is one of them I’m obviously very proud of Bo for this honor and also for the person she is Bo has always represented the University of Texas in a first class manner and I know she will continue this do at this year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur.” New for 2023, the first and second rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be broadcast live on Golf Channel (1:30pm-3:30pm ET) from Champions Retreat Golf Club. NBC Sports will produce and air three hours (12pm-3pm ET) of live coverage of the final round of the Augusta National event. In addition, Golf Channel’s “Live From the Masters” kicks off Friday, April 1 at Augusta National to cover the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/2/1/womens-golf-bohyun-park-accepts-invitation-to-2023-augusta-national-womens-amateur.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos