O’s to reject the Camden Yards expansion, join the governor in revamping the stadium precinct





The Baltimore Orioles and Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced a joint commitment for what they called a “multi-decade public-private partnership” to revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex. The statement from the team and the state’s new governor came Wednesday, the deadline for the Orioles to exercise a one-time, five-year extension to their lease at Camden Yards. According to multiple reports, the team had no intention of using that option. The Orioles’ loan decision was first reported by The Baltimore Sun. Without renewal, the lease expires at the end of this year, but the team and the Maryland Stadium Authority can continue to negotiate. Wednesday’s joint release seemed like an attempt to calm nerves in Baltimore about the team’s future. Editors’ Picks

1 Related “I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Moore, his administration and the Maryland Stadium Authority to provide Baltimore with the modern, sustainable and exciting sports and entertainment destination the state of Maryland deserves,” said Orioles CEO John Angelos. . “We greatly appreciate Governor Moore’s vision and dedication as we seize the tremendous opportunity to redefine the paradigm of what a Major League Baseball venue represents and thereby revitalize downtown Baltimore. It is my hope and We expect that, together with Governor Moore and the new members and new chairman of the MSA board of directors, we can once again fully exploit the potential of Camden Yards to serve as a catalyst for Baltimore’s second renaissance.” Republican Larry Hogan, the state’s previous governor, signed a bill last year to increase bond authorization for M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, and Camden Yards. The measure made it possible to borrow up to $600 million for each stadium. “When Camden Yards opened 30 years ago, the Baltimore Orioles revolutionized baseball and raised the bar for the fan experience,” Moore, a Democrat, said Wednesday. “We share the Orioles organization’s commitment to ensuring the team plays in a world-class facility at Camden Yards for decades to come and are excited to continue developing our public-private partnership.” Angelos recently reaffirmed that the Orioles would stay in Baltimore, though he overwrote a reporter asking for more clarity on the future of the team’s ownership situation. Angelos was sued last year by his brother Lou, who alleged that John Angelos took control of the Orioles at his expense. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

