Swimming and diving memorable round out regular season





Results Bronx, NY (February 1, 2023) The Fordham swim and dive teams completed one of their best regular seasons Wednesday night with 4-for-4 wins over Wagner and St. Francis Brooklyn at the Col. Francis B. Messmore Aquatic Center. The Fordham women defeated Wagner, 186-100, and St. Francis Brooklyn, 206-77, to complete the team’s fourth undefeated dual encounter season, joining the 2009-10, 2018-19, and 2021-22 teams . For the men, the Rams posted a 165-117 win over Wagner and a 176-107 win over St. Francis Brooklyn to complete an 8-1 regular season, the team’s best record since the 1990s. The encounter began with a sweep of the 20 medley relay, such as leire martin , Emma Shaughnessey , Ainhoa ​​Martin and Jessica Zebrowski came first in 1:45.98, while the men’s group of Christian Taylor , Recording from Paris , Taras Zherebetsky and Nicholas Chao won in 1:30.73. The next Fordham sweep came in the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke events. Megan Morris took first place in the women’s 100 backstroke in 56.92 seconds, while Taylor took first place in the men’s 49.69 seconds. Then it was on the 100 breaststroke Alison Lin taking the event win in 1:07.39 while Kevin Zahariev won the men’s event in 58.91 seconds. Saw the 200 butterfly event Ellen Brooks add to the Rams event total, as she won in 2:09.44, while in the 50 freestyle, Zebrowski (24.59) and Chao (21.03) were first in the women’s and men’s event, respectively. Zebrowski then won her second event of the night, placing first in the 100-meter freestyle in 52.45 seconds, while Zherebetskyy placed first in the men’s event in 45.64 seconds. A. Martin then took the win in the 200 backstroke in 2:06.81, while Lin took her second win to take first in the 500 freestyle in 5:04.51. Fordham went on to win the final three swimming events with the 100 butterfly, 200 individual medley, and 200 freestyle relay. In the 100 butterfly, L. Martin won the women’s event in 58.08 seconds, while Taylor took his second win in 50.93 seconds. Morris went on to become a multi-event winner in the 200 individual medley in 2:05.56 with Daniel Langlois winning the men’s event in 1:57.58. In the 200 freestyle relay, Fordham’s team of A. Martin, Zoe Howard , Madeline Bergin and Zebrowski set the top time in 1:37.68, while the men’s team of Raptis, Taylor, Chao and Zherebetskyy clocked in 1:23.13. The diving events also saw a Fordham sweep Lilia de Oliveira Pelaez and Mark Klein first in both. De Oliveira Pelaez won the one meter event with a score of 267.80 and the three meter event with a point total of 272.55. Petit won both men’s events with scores of 199.80 (1M) and 210.90 (3M). The Rams will now set their sights on the 2023 Atlantic 10 Swimming & Diving Championship, to be held February 15-18 at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. RAMSES CHALLENGE: As part of a new fundraising challenge this season, fans can support the team in the Ramses Challenge for any event the swim and dive team wins this season. After today’s meeting, the counter is at 174. Join the challenge by clicking here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fordhamsports.com/news/2023/2/1/womens-swimming-and-diving-swimming-diving-completes-memorable-regular-season The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos