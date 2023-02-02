no. 2 Bears Host No. 20 USC on Friday







Catharyn Hayne – KLC Photos On Friday, the Golden Bears will host the Trojans at the Spieker Aquatics Complex for a Pac-12 dual encounter.

Bears and Trojans are streamed on Pac-12 Insider

BERKELEY The No. 2 California Men’s Swim and Dive Team returns to the Spieker Aquatics Complex on Friday as the host of No. 20 USC. The Golden Bears and Trojans kick off at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on Pac-12 Insider with Ben Ross calling up the action poolside live. Friday’s game will be the Bears’ penultimate game of the season. FRIDAY FEBRUARY 3 Cal vs USC | 2:00 PM PT | Spieker Water Complex | Berkeley, California

Live stream: Pac-12 Insider

Talent: Ben Ross (play by play) LAST TIME IN THE POOL The last time out, the Bears earned a split in Arizona. Cal defeated Arizona 187-98 in Tucson. The next day, the Bears fell to No. 1 Arizona State 211-87 in Tempe. Cal also had a contingent of bears competing in the Triton Invitational hosted by UC San Diego. Against the Wildcats, the Bears got great performances Destin Lasco and Gabriel Jett who won four individual events between them. The next day, the Bears got another strong outing from Lasco, who was victorious in the 100 and 200-meter backstroke. TOP TIMES Heading into February, the Bears are in the top 10 in several events nationally. Junior Björn Seeliger is in the top 5 in 50 freestyle (18.87), 100 freestyle (41.68), 50 back ( 20.73) and 100 back (45.23). Lasco is nationally second in both the 100 back (44.88) and the 200 back (1:39.09). Lasco is also third in the 200 individual medley (1:41.52) and seventh in the 100 IM (48.52). Jett is eighth nationally in the 200 free (1:32.41). Giving roses Finished third in the 200 butterfly (1:41.01) and eighth in the 100 butterfly (45.30). Reece Whitley tied for third in the 100 breaststroke (51.51) and seventh in the 200 breaststroke (1:52.16). RETURN FROM A CAMP When the Bears traveled to Arizona late last month, Cal saw the return of a national champion. Graduate student Hugo González returned to competition for the Arizona Bears. The reigning national champion in the 400 IM helped the Bears win the 200 free relay against the Wildcats and also placed fifth in the 200 free and 100 freestyle. Against Arizona State, he placed fifth in the 100 back and 400 IM and sixth in the 200 backstroke. IN THE RANKING The Golden Bears opened the year ranked No. 1 in the CSCAA preseason poll. In the latest poll, the Bears are second and got a first place. Cal trails No. 1 Arizona State (449 points) with 17 points. Rounding out the top five: Florida, NC State, Texas and Ohio State are tied for fifth place. AGAINST THE TROJARS Friday marks the 81st time the two programs have been completed. All-time, USC holds a 49-31 series lead. However, under head coach Dave Durden, the Bears are 14-1 against USC. The final timeout Cal defeated the Trojans 198.5-94.5 at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center in Los Angeles. STAY INFORMED Follow the Bears on Twitter for full coverage of men’s swimming and diving in Cal@CalMenSwim), Instagram (@CalMenSwim), and Facebook (Facebook.com/CalMensSwimmingandDiving).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2023/2/1/mens-swimming-diving-no-2-bears-host-no-20-usc-on-friday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos