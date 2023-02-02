Sports
Point Loma enters the DII men’s basketball Power 10 rankings for the first time since 2019
Another week means more wins for Nova Southeastern and Indiana (PA). The last two undefeated teams in DII men’s basketball both hold impressive 20-0 positions over the top two spots in the latest Power 10 rankings.
The rest of the bunch? Let’s say there is work to be done in February.
LOOK BACK: The previous Power 10 rankings
A bevy of teams recorded at least one major defeat, while a few teams suffered multiple defeats that shook up the rankings this week. The good news is that it’s the home game. February means it’s all conference play, and teams have one last chance to improve that resume before the conference tournaments begin.
The fifth regular season DII men’s basketball Power 10 ranking
(All matches up to and including Sunday 29 January)
No. 1 Nova Southeast | Previous: 1: If you recall, the Sharks entered the DII Elite Eight undefeated last season and were stunned by Black Hill State. They have taken that to heart, because this team has a mission. The Sharks still score about 107 points per game and win games by over 30 points per night. They rank in the top five in assist-to-turnover ratio, field goal percentage, and offensive rebounds per game, while leading the DII men’s hoops in turnover per game. This is total domination so far.
POY WAITLIST: The first Top 100 Bevo Francis watchlist released
No. 2 Indiana (PA) | Previous: 2: The Crimson Hawks are another team that not only wins but also dominates the competition. Their scoring margin of 19.2 is a top five in the division, as is their allowed 59.2 points per game. Perhaps the scariest thing about this team is when you ask, “Who is their best player?” there is no right answer. The Hawks have four men who can take over on any night. Good luck defending that.
No. 3 Black Hills State | Last: 7: Up and down the Yellow Jackets, slipping a bit in the final standings after a loss to Colorado Mesa. They quickly got back on track and you can argue that they are playing better than last year’s semi-final squad. A big test awaits on February 3 against the Colorado School of Mines. Joel Scott and company need that win with a tough back-to-backer against nationally ranked Fort Lewis just 10 days later.
SURPRISE, SURPRISE: 11 teams start pleasantly unexpected in 2022-23
No. 4 state in northwestern Missouri | Previous: 8: Yes, the Bearcats have two losses against two very good teams, but let’s not kid ourselves. They lead DII men’s basketball in field goal percentage, have the third-highest scoring defense in the nation, and are a top-5 team in scoring margin. Diego Bernard is the last of the original Bearcats from the start of its three-championship run and he answered the call. He seems to be setting new career records every night, as he recently became the fourth Bearcat to join the club with 2,000 points.
No. 5 Central Oklahoma | Previous: 3: You’re probably wondering how a losing team only stumbles a little. The simple fact is that the Bronchos are still 19-2 with signature wins against ranked teams up and down in what is arguably the toughest region in men’s DII basketball. Plus, they are probably still the number 1 seed in that region. Jaden Wells is such a nice player but he has plenty of help in the starting five with a slew of goalscorers behind him.
No. 6 UIndy | Previous: Not ranked: Played a tough schedule? Check. Is on an absolute tear? Check. Is first place in their conference? Check. Yep, indeed, the Greyhounds are starting to check off all the boxes in that March resume, seeing them jump from unranked to make their Power 10 debut. This team is rolling, currently on a 12-game winning streak, including a victory over the then Power 10 UMSL. The Greyhounds are a team effort, with no player leading the way, making them difficult to defend.
No. 7 UNC Pembroke| Previous: First five out: The Braves were hard to place. On the one hand, they are 21-1, which is a record that puts them in the top 10 easily. On the other hand, they have not played the strength of the schedule that the committee is drooling over in March. Right now, no matter how you look at it, 21 wins is impressive. The starting five is very deep and can play all. The showdown with Emmanuel (GA) in a few weeks will be a big test, but the Braves could very well come to the table with the momentum (a 14-game winning streak) behind them.
All Stats Team: A top five box-score stuffers for December
No. 8 (tie) Hillsdale and Lincoln Memorial | Previous: 9 and 4 respectively: These two have only lost one match since the last Power 10 and are both still very strong teams. Hillsdale is 19-2 and the Railsplitters are 20-2. Their planning power (albeit different conferences) is almost identical, and while Lincoln Memorial has a top-10 scoring offense in DII men’s basketball, Hillsdale has a top-10 scoring defense. As you can see, both teams are very similar, and instead of trying to separate one from the other this week, they get stuck at number 8.
No. 10 Point Loma | Previous: First five out: The Sea Lions are rolling, winners of 17 in a row and undefeated in the PacWest. They have played a relatively tough schedule and seem to be the top team in the Wild West for now. Point Loma is starting to look like that 2019 national team. That team let Daulton Hommes take over the DII scene, and this version has Kaden Anderson, who actually puts in better numbers (22.3 points, 8.9 rebounds per game) than their 2019 National Player of the Year.
First five out (in alphabetical order):
- august: The Jags dropped two in a row last week, but still played a top-20 strength of the schedule in DII. With Tyshaun Crawford, a tournament-style game changer, low, there’s no reason to punish them so severely.
- Angel state: The basketball team must have grown jealous of the football and baseball teams, both perennial Power 10 powers. These Rams have won nine in a row against a very tough schedule, with key wins against West Texas A&M and Lubbock Christian along the way.
- Bentley: A loss to New Haven kept the Falcons from finally breaking into the Power 10, but they bounced back with three runs and are still one of the strongest squads in the division. The entire base five still scores in the double digits on average.
- Colorado School of Mines: The loss to Fort Lewis knocks the Orediggers off their Power 10 perch, but a win this Friday against Black Hills State would get them right back in it. balanced, and the top 15 in DII men’s basketball is not much separated at this point.
- Fort Lewis: The Skyhawks recorded a big win against Colorado School of Mines and moved one step closer to cracking the top 10. Akuel Kot is one of the top scorers in DII men’s basketball from the opening tip and this offense has the potential to score points without a doubt.
Just missed: Cal State of San Bernardino, West Liberty
Team to watch: Colorado Mesa. This team confuses me a bit, but I’m sure they’re damn good. The Mavs were rolling, on a 10-game winning streak with very impressive wins against nationally ranked Black Hills State and Fort Lewis, but dropped a stunner to 8-13 Westminster. Blaise Threatt and Trevor Baskin are two absolutely fantastic players, but the Mavericks play some tight games. Aside from a tough rematch against Colorado School of Mines, Colorado Mesa could very well win, making them a threat in both the RMAC the and the National Tournament.
