2023 men’s lacrosse season preview





PISCATAWAY, NJ – Spring sports begin this Saturday ‘On the Banks’, with No. 9 Rutgers men’s lacrosse is back in action. The program has established itself as a national contender, with a successful two-year run that saw back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances: an Elite Eight in 2021 and its first-ever Final Four trip in 2022. Ranked in the top-10 nationally in all preseason polls, the Scarlet Knights are expected to be top competitors again well into the season. The team lost some contributors to graduation but is bringing back several key returnees, including three named Preseason All-Americans and seven players who made multiple starts in their last healthy season. Add that to a mix of talented newcomers, both transfers and freshmen, and the RU men’s lacrosse team will be another hot team to watch this season. The Scarlet Knights’ 2022 season was historic and filled with broken records. RU broke the previous program record for wins, racking up 15 wins. The team won back-to-back NCAA Tournament games for the first time, defeating No. 14 Harvard and No. 3 Penn to advance to the Final Four for the first time. RU set a record with six ranked wins, including tying the highest ranked win in program history with the win over No. 3 Penn and three top-10 wins for the second consecutive season. RU has been 12-7 against ranked teams for the past two seasons and it became the first RU men’s program to make the Final Four since 1994. Rutgers finished the season with a 15-4 record. All of the team’s losses accrued to the other three Final Four Teams (Maryland, Princeton, Cornell twice), with conference rival Maryland claiming the national championship. The team will look to build on that success in 2023. Listen Ethan Rall : All-American (first team USA Lacrosse Magazine, second team USILA/Media), team captain

Shane Knobloch : All-American (Second TeamUSA Lacrosse Magazine, Second Team USILA/Media)

Ross Scott : All-American (Third Team USA Lacrosse Magazine/USILA/Media), team captain

David Sprock : Team captain

Bob Russo : Team captain Rutgers will bring back two starters on offense Ross Scott (50 goals in 2023) next Brian Cameron (34 goals). freshman Dante Kulas scored nine goals in nine games as a freshman and senior Eric Civetti returns for a fifth year (seven goals last season). in midfield, Shane Knobloch (32 goals, 16 assists in 2023) returns for his junior year, while David Srpock, who scored 39 goals in his first three seasons at RU, returns after missing all of 2022 with injury. Jack Aimone (nine goals last season) and Nick Teresky (six goals, seven assists). in defense, Bob Russo assumes the role of captain. Brad Apgar and Jack Stahanczyk also return after contributing last season. Midfielder with long stick Ethan Rall elevates the team to the defensive end of the field, with a Big Ten-leading 31 caused turnovers last year. Faceoff specialist Jonathan Dugenio won 194 faceoffs and led the team in 97 ground balls last season. No. 9/10 Rutgers kicks off the season with seven of its first eight home games in February and March, including matchups against Loyola and Army (road) teams that top league each year and receive votes in the preseason polls. No. 6 Princeton comes to SHI Stadium on March 11 for an annual NJ rivalry game, and an annual tough Big Ten roster features matchups with preseason ranked No. 2/1 Maryland (home finals) and No. 11/11 Ohio State (road, opening game Big Ten). “We all have the same mission, now that we’ve set the bar high, nothing really changes. A few new faces, but the same goals. It’s essential to build on our past success, to keep that momentum and try to go one step further and take this program to new heights.” – Ross Scott “The growth of our program through the fall and preseason has relied on our returning guys. We’re going to lean on that experience. We’ve developed and integrated our new guys. It’s been a good fall, a good preseason. We’ve got a lot of good reps in our three preseason scrimmages.” – Brian Brecht

