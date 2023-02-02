



CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Harvard University men’s basketball will host a back-to-back weekend against Yale University on Friday, February 3 at 5:00 PM (ESPNU/ESPN+) and Brown University on Saturday, February 4 at 6:00 PM (ESPN+/NESN) to play a ​​three-game homestand to begin at Lavietes Pavilion as the Crimson opens the second half of its Ivy League conference slate. What to know The Crimson follows the all-time streak with Yale, 84-122. Yale captured this year’s earlier matchup, 58-54, in New Haven. The Bulldogs won both last season’s encounters by one possession: 58-55 at New Haven and 62-59 at Cambridge. Harvard had held six of the previous seven meetings between the two teams leading up to the 2021-22 season.

Harvard holds a 106-76 all-time series lead with Brown. The Crimson captured this year’s earlier encounter, 70-68 (OT). The two teams shared last year’s matchups, with the Crimson winning at Brown, 65-50, and falling at home, 84-73. The Crimson had won 19 straight in the 2010-19 series before the Bears captured the teams second meeting in 2018-19.

As part of ERACISM’s third annual “This Game is No Secret” campaign, teams across the country, including the Crimson, will once again honor Coach John McLendon’s legacy by wearing T-shirts with the five words “This Game is No Secret”. Founded in 2020, ERACISM is a social inclusion movement dedicated to driving change through education, awareness and action with current and former college basketball coaches leading the way. The event is an opportunity for players, coaches and fans to learn about the iconic Secret Game, in which Coach McLendon’s North Carolina College defeated Duke in 1944 in a game that had to be played in secret due to Jim Crow laws.

After Harvard’s eight previous upsets this season, the Crimson have emerged victorious in the next game. Since November 27, Harvard has followed each of its six losses with a win, alternating wins and losses over that span of time.

Senior guard/attacker Chris Ledlum has averaged team highs in points (19.2), rebounds (8.7), and steals per game (1.6), scored in double figures in 19 of 21 games, scored 20 or more points 10 times, and posted six double- doubles, including four in his last eight appearances. He scored in double figures in 13 of his last 14 games and grabbed eight or more rebounds in 11 of his last 13 games.

In the NCAA, Ledlum ranks 32nd nd in field goals (153), 55 e in points (403), 34 e in points per game (19.2), 58 e in rebounds (184), 46 e in rebounds per game (8.8) and 62 nd in double-double (six).

Higher guard Like Tretout has amassed 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. In Ivy play, he has posted 12.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 39.4 percent from 3-point distance. He has scored in double figures in five games in a row and in six of his last eight appearances. He dropped a career-high 17 points against both Cornell (January 21) and in the Maine OT win (December 28). He tallied 15 points and five rebounds at Yale (January 7) and scored 12 points against both Dartmouth (January 16) and Penn (January 28) and 11 points vs. Columbia (January 14). Tretout totaled 10 points and six rebounds at Fordham (November 27) to record 12 points vs. Elon (November 13).

Harvard is ranked 22 in the national rankingsnd in least errors per game (14.3), 50e in rebounding margin (4.7), 60e in blocks per game (4.7) and 67e in scoring defense (65.5). Next one Harvard closes out a three-game home standings when it hosts Penn on Saturday, February 11 at 2:00 PM (ESPN+) at Lavietes Pavilion.

